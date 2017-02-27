Washington College men's lacrosse gets 'big' lift from upset of No. 15 Washington and Lee

After back-to-back sub-.500 campaigns, Washington College was hungry for a sign of progress. The team’s appetite was satisfied on Saturday after an 11-9 upset of No. 15 Washington and Lee at Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium in Chestertown.

The win marked the program’s first against a ranked opponent since May 14, 2014, when that squad defeated No. 3 Stevenson in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament. The Shoremen are off to their first 2-0 start since 2014, and coach Jeff Shirk said Saturday’s victory should provide a spark.

“I think it’s big,” he said Monday morning. “From a confidence standpoint for a group that has seen a lot of playing time but hasn’t seen great success over the last two years, I think it’s huge for us. I think they’re pretty good, and we’re going to be better if guys are confident in their own abilities. So I think Saturday was really big for us.”

As thrilling as defeating the Generals (2-1) was, Shirk noted that the season is only two games old and took a cautionary approach. But he agreed that the win suggests that Washington College is moving in the right direction.

“I think it tells us that there’s the potential to be where we want to be,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve got to keep getting better. … All it really tells us is that the guys did a good job of getting better from last week to this week to get the job done on Saturday.”

The Shoremen will not get much time to bask in the aftermath of the upset as they will visit St. Mary’s (0-3) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. There are times when players can stray after an emotionally uplifting victory, but Shirk said the onus is on him and his assistant coaches to prepare the players physically and mentally.

“I think that’s my job to control,” he said. “If the coaching staff and myself and the players think, ‘Hey, we did a great job,’ and now we’re not as focused on St. Mary’s as we were on W&L, I think we will have a letdown. I think the approach is the coaching staff’s job, and we’re already focused on St. Mary’s. I’m not worried about a letdown because from a coaching staff standpoint, it’s a big game, and we need to be ready to go, and that’s how we’re approaching it. So that’s the message we’ll get the guys to buy into.”