Virginia men's lacrosse hires Brown's Lars Tiffany to succeed Dom Starsia as head coach

Virginia filled its coaching vacancy Tuesday afternoon, hiring Brown’s Lars Tiffany from Brown.

Tiffany, a head coach for 12 years, had spent the last 10 at his alma mater, compiling a 113-69 career record. Tiffany guided the Bears to Ivy League regular-season titles in 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2016 and appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

This past season, Brown collected a school-record 16 wins and advanced to the tournament semifinals for only the second time in program history -- and for the first time since 1994. The offense led Division I in scoring at 16.3 goals per game. Junior attackman Dylan Molloy was named the country’s most outstanding player and won the Tewaaraton Award., Senior goalkeeper Jack Kelly was selected as the nation’s most outstanding goalie.

“Stepping into the seat as the head coach of the Virginia’s Men’s Lacrosse program brings both a tremendous exhilaration and responsibility,” Tiffany said in a written statement posted on the school’s website. “I am very fortunate to have [athletic director] Craig Littlepage entrust me with this program. It is also clearly understood that the coaches and athletes of Virginia Lacrosse that have come before me have established a very high bar for measuring success in Charlottesville. My staff and I are eager to begin working with the men as we establish the principles and guidelines of our aggressive, fast-paced system of play that relies upon uncompromising fitness, competitive fire and a passion, and joy, for the game of lacrosse.”

“I’m excited to welcome Lars Tiffany to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia to lead our men’s lacrosse program,” Littlepage said. “Lars is one of the country’s more innovative coaches. His program is based on the development of young men as student-athletes and pushing them to excel in the classroom, in the community, and in competition. This foundation, combined with an aggressive and attacking style of play at both ends of the field, has proven to be successful over the course of his coaching career.”

Tiffany succeeds Dom Starsia, who parted ways with the Cavaliers on May 23. Starsia had been the winningest coach in Division I history and architect of four NCAA championships in 24 years with the Cavaliers.

The hiring leaves Binghamton, Vermont and now Brown as the Division I programs with openings. The Bears could pursue Starsia, who graduated from Brown in 1974, coached the program from 1982 to 1992, and led the 1985 and 1991 squads to Ivy League championships.