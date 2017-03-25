Virginia at Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Johns Hopkins holds a 59-31-1 record in this series with Virginia, gaining a foothold by winning 18 of the last 28 meetings. Four of the last five regular-season games have been decided in overtime with the Cavaliers taking the last three against the Blue Jays.

No. 15 Virginia (5-3) has alternated wins and losses in its last six contests with an 11-10 overtime loss to No. 2 Notre Dame a week ago completing the pattern. The offense has clearly bought into first-year head coach Lars Tiffany’s philosophy, ranking third in Division I in scoring at 15.5 goals per game. One player who has thrived under Tiffany is senior midfielder Zed Williams, who has already set a career high in assists (20) and is two points shy of eclipsing his previous best of 37 points established in 2015.

No. 17 Johns Hopkins (4-3) has dropped three straight since opening the season with four consecutive wins. While the offense has averaged only 7.3 goals in the setback, the Rope unit has made contributions. Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Carlini’s five assists thus far are the most by a defender in the Dave Pietramala era, and sophomore long-stick midfielder Robert Kuhn’s two goals in Saturday’s 8-7 overtime loss to No. 6 Syracuse are also a single-game high for a long-pole since Pietramala took over before the 2001 campaign.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday at 1 p.m.

1) Ground balls. Virginia has led the country in ground balls in 2010, 2013, and 2014, and the team is well on its way to earning that same honor this year. The Cavaliers have averaged 48.5 ground balls per game, and their next closest competitor, Brown, is more than nine loose balls behind them at 39.0. Eight different players have collected at least 20 ground balls each, and the aforementioned Williams is the only player in the nation with 30 points and 30 ground balls with 36 each. Johns Hopkins, which is tied for 55th out of 69 schools with 25.6 loose balls per game, may be hard-pressed to match Virginia in that category.

“They are an outstanding ground ball team, and that starts in their defensive end when they get the ball off the floor and they get it up the field very quickly,” Pietramala said. “So it is an area where you’ve got to be very aware. What do you do? I don’t know that you can simulate who they are in practice because you don’t have that kind of personnel with your scout group. But we have done an awful lot off the ground to try and at least simulate the situations we’re going to find ourselves in.”

2) Clears. Johns Hopkins leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 9.6 – the only team under the 10.0 threshold. A contributing factor has been the Blue Jays’ improvement in the clearing game where they rank seventh with a 91.7 success rate (111-of-121). That percentage will be tested by Virginia, which ranks sixth in caused turnovers at 9.6 per contest and loves to pressure opponents with its ride that involves bringing a defenseman to the midline to force takeaways.

“We’ve really put a bigger emphasis on the ride,” Tiffany said. “Can we gain extra possessions when the opponent is trying to clear the ball? Can we look at a turnover that we made or a save that our opponent’s goalie has made as an opportunity to ride the ball back and now make it a bit of a scramble situation? We really take a lot of pride in the concept of racing around and causing turnovers on the ride. So our men have bought in.”

3) A match-up. Virginia’s offense is paced by freshman attackman Michael Kraus, who leads the team in points (39) and ranks second in both goals (21) and assists (18). His five-goal, two-assist performance in an 11-10 overtime loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday may have been eye-opening due to how difficult it is to score against the Fighting Irish defense, but Kraus has posted multiple-point outings in six games. Kraus will most likely draw the attention of Johns Hopkins senior defenseman Nick Fields, who has recorded 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers. ESPN analyst Paul Carcaterra is intrigued to see how the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Fields will use his strength and athleticism against the quickness and vision of the 5-11, 195-pound Kraus.

“When I watched that Virginia offense in a settled situation, the ball always goes to Kraus,” said Carcaterra, who was part of the broadcast crew at the Notre Dame-Virginia contest. “So I think if Fields can continue to play at his level – and I think he’s one of the best defensemen in the country – he’s got to own that matchup against a freshman. To me, that matchup will dictate the outcome of that game.”