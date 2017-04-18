UMBC men's lacrosse won't be satisfied until it secures spot in America East tournament

By virtue of rallying for a 7-6 win over Binghamton on Saturday night, UMBC appears to be sitting pretty tied with the Bearcats for second in the America East while owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But the Retrievers (5-6, 3-1 America East) agree they cannot afford to rest until they actually cement a berth in the conference tournament, which they could do as early as Saturday if they defeat Hartford (4-7, 1-3).

“It’s definitely a morale booster for the team,” sophomore defenseman Jason Brewster said after Saturday’s victory. “But we can’t look past anyone. We still have two more games. If we fail to win those games, then it’s a different story. So we can’t look past to them. We’ve got to keep fighting. I’ll look forward to the America East playoffs once we’ve beaten Hartford and Vermont.”

One win against either Hartford or Vermont (5-7, 1-4) on April 29 will pave a path for UMBC to take part in the league tournament. The team might get there even with back-to-back losses, but that would require some help from conference rivals, which is a scenario coach Ryan Moran would rather avoid.

Moran said Tuesday morning that the coaches have tried to help the players center their focus on a singular thread.

“I wish I could say that it relieved any pressure in the next two weeks, but it really doesn’t,” he said. “So we have to take things one game at a time and keep that same mindset. That’s been our message to the guys right now, to keep continuing to not get comfortable, to keep sticking to the urgency that we’ve been practicing with that has gotten us to this point.”

The program has not participated in the America East tournament since 2014, which means only members of the senior class have experienced a playoff setting. In each of the past two years, the Retrievers stumbled to an 0-4 start in league play and basically took themselves out of playoff contention. So getting to this stage of the season is a refreshing feeling for the players.

“It’s definitely better than last year when you go [0-4] and you’re trying to fight to get back in,” sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan said. “You feel like you have more confidence going forward when you have some wins. But like I said, just one game at a time, one practice at a time.”

Moran said he has not noticed a change among the players as they stand on the cusp of getting a taste of postseason play.

“I think for the majority of the team, this is a little bit of uncharted territory," Moran said, "and so they’re just guarding it and being super humble about having this success and not taking it for granted and trying to keep it going.”