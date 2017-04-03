UMBC men's lacrosse rebounded from 'passive' opening to improve to 2-0 in America East

Coach Ryan Moran was less than pleased to watch UMBC open its first game at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville in nearly a month by falling into a 5-0 deficit against America East foe UMass Lowell on Saturday. And that irritation extended to his players.

“I think the mood of the team was more frustrated with themselves, frustrated that they weren’t being what they knew they could be on the field and performing at the level at which they had performed in five days of practice,” Moran said Monday morning. “That was the message. I said, ‘This isn’t the team I saw in the last five days. The team that I saw had a lot of urgency and understood they were going to have a hungry opponent coming in here and played with a lot of passion, a lot of intelligence, and with a huge emphasis on playing fundamentally sound. And what we saw in the first 15 minutes wasn’t that, and we need to get back to what we were in practice in order to get ourselves an opportunity to come back into this game.’”

His halftime speech must have worked because the Retrievers proceeded to score nine unanswered goals over a 35-minute, 25-second stretch spanning the second, third, and fourth quarters that culminated in a 10-6 victory.

Senior attackman Max Maxwell served as the catalyst, assisting on a pair of goals by sophomore attackman Jack Andrews (St. Mary’s) and sophomore midfielder Gunnar Schimoler (South River) and then scoring three consecutive times in the final period. Moran pointed to Andrews’ goal off a Maxwell pass just before the halftime buzzer sounded as the turning point of the contest.

“That made it 5-3 going into halftime, and at halftime, it was gut check time,” Moran said. “I said to the guys, ‘The first goal is going to go a long way because the first goal is going to make it 5-4 or 6-3. If it’s 5-4, we’re still there, and they’re going to get tight. If it’s 6-3, you’re going to take your hands off their throats a little bit. So we’ve really got to make sure that we’re clicking on all cylinders to put ourselves in the best possible position to get that first goal because whoever gets it is going to go a long way in terms of confidence for the rest of the half.’”

With the win, UMBC improved to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the America East – the latter marking the program’s best start in the conference since 2014. In order for the team to get to 3-0 in the league for the first time since 2011, it will need to upend No. 7 Albany (8-1, 3-0), which has not dropped a regular-season game to an America East opponent since April 28, 2012 – a span of 21 contests.

“Going out to Albany, I think it helps our guys confidence-wise knowing that we’re 2-0 in the league right now, and we’re playing a team that hasn’t lost an America East game in the regular season since 2012,” Moran said. “So they’ve been the model of consistency in terms of being victorious in our conference. So I think going 2-0 helps us confidence-wise toward taking on a task that no one has been able to accomplish in five years.”