UMBC men's lacrosse plagued by offense ranked 61st in nation in shooting percentage

UMBC’s 0-3 start has been punctuated by a lack of punch on offense that has generated a total of 16 goals. But there is a greater worry on coach Ryan Moran’s radar.

The Retrievers have taken 82 shots in those three games, meaning that they have converted only 19.5 percent of those attempts. That rate currently ranks 61st out of 69 Division I schools.

The team’s lack of success in that area was illustrated by a 5-of-32 showing in Saturday’s 10-5 loss at No. 14 Richmond.

“Right now, our biggest concern is just our shooting percentage and our ability to generate good looks, which I think we’re doing,” Moran said Monday. “But being able to score is a different thing. Shooting and scoring are two different things, and we’re trying to adopt that mindset of trusting the scouting report and believing in it and getting enough functional reps throughout the week so that when it’s time to make a play and you’re in a position to score, we capitalize on those opportunities instead of shooting 5-for-32.”

Moran said he uses three criteria to evaluate the strength of a scoring opportunity – how far the shooter is from the net, where the shooter is on the field, and whether the shooter has his hands free. He said his players met all three on many of their attempts against the Spiders, but at times opted to shoot at areas against senior goalkeeper Benny Pugh that were not recommended in the team’s scouting report.

“I just felt like we didn’t have intent with our shots,” he said. “It’s something you’ve got to develop through practice, understanding where to shoot and how to shoot. Sometimes I use the expression that if you don’t have intent, you might as well shoot with your fingers crossed because you’re hoping. So we’ve got to have a little more focused intent on where these goalies show their vulnerabilities on film and make sure we expose them there.”

Senior attackman Max Maxwell and freshman attackman Ryan Frawley are the only Retrievers players who have registered more than one goal this season, which suggests that the program sorely misses a goal scorer like Nate Lewnes who averaged 3.9 goals (43 in 11 contests) last spring. But Moran said his objective is developing multiple players who can score, not just one superstar.

“You can’t have all of that pressure on just one guy,” he said. “I don’t think that’s good for a balanced offense. I don’t think that’s good for success over the long haul because defenses are too good, there’s too much film, and defensive coordinators are excellent. Once you start getting good at something, it’s going to get on film, and teams are going to see it and figure out ways to stop it.”