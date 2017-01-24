UMBC men's lacrosse picked to finish fifth in America East preseason coaches' poll

Any optimism surrounding the Ryan Moran era at UMBC is not reflected in the America East preseason coaches’ poll.

Coming off back-to-back campaigns in which they missed the conference tournament, the Retrievers were voted to finish fifth out of seven teams in the league, according to the poll that was released Tuesday. They received 15 points to sit ahead of UMass Lowell (11 points) and Binghamton (7).

Albany earned six of seven first-place votes and 36 points to be tabbed as the favorite to capture the America East championship, which has gone to the Great Danes the past four seasons. Hartford, which claimed the 2016 tournament crown to qualify for the NCAA tournament, drew the other first-place vote and 28 points for second. Vermont (27) and Stony Brook (23) rounded out the top four.

Besides UMBC, three other conference programs have new head coaches. They are Kevin McKeown at Binghamton, Ryan Martin at Hartford, and Chris Feifs (University of Maryland) at Vermont.