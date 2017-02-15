UMBC men's lacrosse is relying on freshman Jake Brothers to handle faceoffs

There were few bright spots in UMBC’s 15-5 loss against No. 5 Johns Hopkins at Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday, but one may have been the emergence of Jake Brothers as a faceoff specialist.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound freshman won 9-of-15 draws (60.0 percent) and picked up three ground balls in the second game of his collegiate career. His ability to go 4-of-5 in the first quarter played a key role in the Retrievers (0-2) ending that period in a 2-2 tie with the Blue Jays (2-0) before fading in the second frame.

For his efforts, Brothers was named the America East Rookie of the Week. Coach Ryan Moran said he and assistant coach Jamison Koesterer have watched the Elkridge resident and Mount St. Joseph graduate grow as Brothers has gotten more comfortable at the Division I level.

“Jake’s doing a tremendous job,” Moran said Tuesday. “That’s an area that we invest a lot of time in with myself and Coach Koesterer. So he’s invested a lot. Right now, we’re lacking some faceoff depth. He’s a freshman, and the one other senior who is a faceoff guy tore his labrum. So he’s not playing. … [Brothers] has done a good job in terms of doing everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Brothers fared even better percentage-wise in his debut, winning 8-of-13 faceoffs (61.5 percent) and collecting three ground balls in a 17-6 loss to No. 3 and reigning NCAA champion North Carolina. He has taken 65.1 percent of the draws (28-of-43) because the team has few options.

Sophomore defenseman Jason Brewster (22.2 percent on 2-of-9) and sophomore Ryan Baker (33.3 percent on 2-of-6) have faced off so far, and freshman Danny Isaac (River Hill) is learning on the go. But UMBC sorely misses senior Steven Larson, the player recovering from labrum surgery.

“He’s doing his rehab,” Moran said. “Labrum surgery is one of the worst that you can have, from what I understand, according to our trainers. He’s doing everything he can do to get healthy, but there’s really no timeline for when we can expect him.

"With an injury of that nature, and given his position and the time he’s missed and whistles and reps and strength, you feel like maybe he can be serviceable and helpful later in the year. We’re definitely not relying on saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to get Steven back.’ We’re diligently developing other athletes to learn how to faceoff and add some depth and relieve some pressure off of Jake.”