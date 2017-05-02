UMBC men's lacrosse is keeping lid on penalties as least-penalized team in Division I

When it comes to statistics this spring, UMBC is near the back of the pack in categories such as scoring (63rd of 69 Division I teams), faceoff percentage (52nd) and ground balls per game (68th).

But the Retrievers (6-7 overall and 4-2 in the America East) do lead the country in one department, incurring only 20 man-down situations. No. 1 Maryland and Penn are tied for second with 23 man-down chances.

Three years ago, UMBC found itself in 54 man-down situations in 15 games, 45 in 13 games in 2015, and 37 in 14 games in 2016. Coach Ryan Moran said he and assistant coaches Jamison Koesterer, Neil Hutchinson and Joe Bucci have emphasized with the players the need to avoid unnecessary penalties.

“I think it just speaks volumes of Coach Koesterer, Coach Bucci, Coach Hutchinson and our ability to preach the fundamentals of keeping our sticks down and keeping our sticks in the gloves,” Moran said Monday. “That’s stuff we preach a lot. If your stick is down and your stick is down in their gloves, it’s not in the neck area and it’s not near the head. So you’re not going to be getting a lot of slashing calls. I just think it’s a buttoned-up group. It’s a really disciplined group that defends the ball the right way, the way that the rules allow us to defend the ball.”

Moran pointed out that each coach has learned the value of infraction-free from their previous coaching stops. Koesterer has been tutored by Johns Hopkins’ Dave Pietramala and Ohio State’s Nick Myers, Hutchinson has learned from Towson’s Shawn Nadelen, and Moran has been mentored by Maryland’s John Tillman and Loyola Maryland’s Charley Toomey.

Despite the low number of man-up opportunities for opponents, the Retrievers have given up 10 extra-man goals and are tied for 64th in man-down percentage (.500). Moran conceded that he would prefer to be around 80 percent in killing off man-up chances.

“But I think we’re constantly trying to improve in that area, and I also think that in our conference and with our schedule, if you looked at some of the teams we had to go against, they’re pretty good man-ups,” he said. “Albany’s not a bad man-up, Hopkins, Michigan, North Carolina, Richmond. I think when you put it in the context of the man-up units that we’ve been forced to defend, to be at 50 percent and to only have fouled those teams a combined 20 [times] is somewhat impressive.”