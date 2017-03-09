UMBC lacrosse intent on turning around ground ball statistic

Multiple factors have contributed to UMBC’s 1-4 start including a sporadic offense and a porous defense. Another obstacle has involved loose balls finding their way to sticks of their opponents instead of the Retrievers’.

The team ranks 65th out of 69 Division I programs in ground balls per game at 21.8. At the current rate, UMBC is on pace for less than 284 loose balls in 13 regular-season games, and coach Ryan Moran said that number is not enough.

“We need more,” he said Thursday morning. “There are reasons for those numbers and opportunities to get ground balls. If you’re turning the ball over, you’re not going to get a ground ball. You’re looking to get the ball on the ground defensively and then being able to scoop it up. Off the faceoff is an opportunity for a ground ball. If you turn it over offensively and the ball goes out of bounds or you don’t back up a shot, there’s no opportunity to get an offensive rebound. So I think cleaning up all the areas in our game will hopefully lead to opportunities for us getting on the plus side in that statistic.”

Moran noted that the Retrievers’ ground ball stats are linked to their faceoff unit, which is ranked 53rd at 44.4 percent. Regardless of that, Moran said he and his coaches have stressed the critical nature of ground balls.

“We have a 10-minute ground ball exercise every day with three stations that are three minutes long each, and they rotate through, working on contested ground balls, combat ground balls, and technique ground balls,” he said. “You’re going to be what you emphasize, and it’s something that we’re clearly emphasizing as something that we need to improve and as something that’s a potential weakness that will hamstring us if we don’t improve at it."

Loose balls proved crucial in Saturday’s 8-6 loss to No. 16 Towson. Despite clearing the ball 13-of-14 times, committing two fewer turnovers, and winning only two fewer faceoffs, UMBC amassed just 19 ground balls to the Tigers’ 24 and only four to Towson’s 10 in a pivotal fourth quarter.

“I think any team that I’ve coached before – whether it was Loyola or Maryland or Navy – the emphasis on ground balls is strong, and that’s something I’m bringing here as well,” Moran vowed. “I want to try and make sure that we’re a team that when we walk off the field, we’re improving to keep that ground ball stat even or coming out on top.”