UMBC lacrosse is hoping freshman Ryan Frawley's display at Marist is a positive sign for the future

In UMBC’s 6-4 win at Marist on Saturday, freshman attackman Ryan Frawley scored four goals, matching his total through his first five starts. That showing earned him the America East’s Rookie of the Week award, and coach Ryan Moran is hoping Frawley is beginning to realize his potential.

“He just shows up to work every day and practices hard and does his job and is improving on what he needs to improve at,” Moran said Tuesday. “He had six shots, six shots on goal, and four goals. So he really maximized his opportunities on Saturday. I think with [senior] Max [Maxwell] and [sophomore] Jack [Andrews] on attack with him, those guys are known commodities that are going to require a defense to put a No. 1 and No. 2 on them, and then it goes back to being able to have well-rounded attackmen that can dodge and can score and feed, and Ryan is certainly – although he’s young – one of those attackmen. He’s two-handed and does everything pretty well. If he knows his matchup, he knows how to exploit it to his advantage.”

Despite the presence of older attackmen, Frawley beat out others for the right to start with Maxwell and Andrews. Moran said Frawley’s youth never dissuaded him from opening the season with a first-year player as a starter.

“He does it every day in practice, and that’s something we talk about,” Moran said. “We have a depth chart up every day, and we always tell the guys that the guys who are playing consistent in practice by not turning the ball over and scoring when opportunities present themselves and are finding open men are going to play – whether you’re a senior or a freshman.”

Moran said he thinks Frawley’s maturity at such a young age has aided his development.

“He’s very quiet, very even-keeled,” Moran said. “He never gets overly animated or down on himself. I just think he’s a very mature kid. He’s a very good student and handles himself very professionally.”

Frawley proved especially crucial in helping the Retrievers (2-4) collect their second win in their last three contests. With the team clinging to a 3-2 lead at halftime, Frawley scored the first two goals of the third quarter and the only goal of the fourth to cement the victory.

Moran said he was impressed with Frawley’s first goal of the third period during a man-up opportunity.

“It was an OK feed from Max, and he made a really good catch and finished on the inside,” Moran said. “That kind of bumped our lead up, and I think that goal went a long way towards his confidence and allowing him to play aggressively and create some opportunities for himself.”