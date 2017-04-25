UMBC men's lacrosse in search of strong starts after getting outscored 36-17 in first quarters

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome against Vermont at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville, UMBC has assured itself of at least one more game by qualifying for the America East tournament. What is uncertain is how the team will perform in the first quarters of at least its next two contests.

The Retrievers (5-7 overall and 3-2 in the conference) have been outscored 36-17 in the opening periods this season. The margin is only slightly better in second quarters where the team has been outscored 34-21, but the underlying point is that UMBC is 2-6 in games in which the opponents have enjoyed more productive beginnings.

Coach Ryan Moran attributed the team’s troubles to lapses on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field.

“I think defensively, we just need to get a little bit more settled,” he said Monday. “That’s an area that we’ve talked about and addressed when we want to start better. But the offenses in this conference are very skilled and it’s very difficult for us to duplicate what they can do in practice. So we come out there and I think a little bit of it is just adjusting to their game speed. When we finally adjust and settle in, I do think that as negative a stat as being outscored in the first quarter is, I’d like to think that we’re clamping teams down in the third and fourth.”

With regards to the offense, Moran said, “We’re still a team trying to find its rhythm. We’re going back to the drawing board today with our film and watching what we did and what we talked about doing and why we didn’t do it. We’re kind of scratching our heads a little bit and hoping that we can string together two good weeks – a good week against Vermont and a good week for the America East tournament – which we haven’t really done. So we’ve got to prove it, and that’s been our mindset.”

Moran said one remedy the coaches have discussed is matching up the starting offense against the starting defense at the beginning of every practice to simulate games. But Moran noted there is a delicate balance between practicing players and fatiguing them.

“We do that earlier in the week, but as the week dies down, we’re talking about body maintenance, especially at this time of the year,” he said. “The guys are starting to talk about feeling the effects of practicing since January 9. So we’ve got to be really mindful of the fatigue level, especially with our tournament play with potentially two games in 48 hours. It’s tough duplicating those live reps that you’re going to see in games.”

The flipside is that the Retrievers are 3-1 in games in which they have outscored or delivered as many goals as their opponents have in the first quarter. So the significance of strong starts is not lost on Moran, who expressed faith in his players.

“It’s not too late to do it,” he said. “We still have opportunities to do it and finally learn that lesson.”