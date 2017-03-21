Billy Nolan's five-goal eruption gives UMBC men's lacrosse what it had been 'waiting for'

UMBC’s 12-9 victory at Stony Brook on Saturday, the program’s first America East Conference-opening win in three years, was made possible by a number of factors, most notably sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan.

The Crofton native and Arundel graduate exploded for a career-high five goals on nine shots and one assist, including three goals during the Retrievers' 5-0 run in a pivotal fourth quarter.

“I think that was a great game for Billy, and it was a game that he needed, and to be quite honest, it was a game the coaching staff has been waiting for because we knew he had it in him,” coach Ryan Moran said Monday. “He’s a terrific player, and he’s been close to having games like that in the past. We’ve watched some of his shots, and they’ve almost went in, and then in this game, he canned his shots. He obviously had a terrific day, but I’m not surprised by it at all. He’s a great player. So we’re happy for him.”

How unexpected was Nolan’s showing? He finished 2016 with four goals and had scored just once this season for UMBC (3-4, 1-0) before Saturday.

Yet Nolan still had the faith of the coaching staff, which has started him in six of UMBC's seven games.

“He’s not a kid that takes plays off,” Moran said. “He loves practice. You can see it in the drills. He’s engaged and passionate about it. And usually in my experience, the top-caliber players have held that same demeanor in practice as well. He probably hasn’t been hitting the numbers that I thought he should have, but a game like Stony Brook reaffirms what the coaches think of him, and hopefully, it gives him a little bit of a confidence boost that he can be that player every week.”

With six goals, Nolan is tied for third on the team and ranks third in assists with four. Moran said he's pleased that Nolan has not put himself under any undue stress to play outside of himself.

“Everyone is on their own timetable of maturation,” he said. “You just get a little bit of that confidence, and it goes a long way. If you watch the film, though, of Billy, it’s almost like he could have had a hat trick in every game. So to see him just go off was great.”