UMBC men's lacrosse coach Ryan Moran retained many already committed recruits

Whenever there is a change at the top of a men's college lacrosse program, it usually becomes incumbent on the new head coach to try to retain recruits who had committed to his predecessor.

That was true for Ryan Moran, who on June 20 succeeded Don Zimmerman as coach at UMBC. In the first few days after his hiring, Moran reached out to the players who had agreed to play for the Retrievers under Zimmerman to ask them to reaffirm their desire to play for the program.

“Most of the communications with the kids have been very positive,” he said Wednesday. “The ones that were a little uneasy, I gave them every opportunity to revisit and reacclimate themselves with the university and the new staff, and most of them went the other way, which is fine.”

About a dozen recruits will enroll at UMBC this fall; only one backed out of his original commitment. And of the 10 recruits in the Class of 2017, seven have told Moran they will remain with the Retrievers.

Many players might have been conflicted, as other programs contacted them after news of Zimmerman’s retirement was publicized May 2. So Moran had to battle interest from competing schools, a sense of uncertainty and perhaps a decent amount of doubt to retain UMBC’s recruits.

“Some of them decided that they wanted to reopen the book and look at different places, and I was totally fine with that,” he said. “As I go out to these recruiting events, there are so many good kids left, and I just want kids that want to be here. So if there’s a kid on the fence and he needs some time to figure things out, that’s fine. I want kids that want to be here, and I think all coaches would say that. If a kid doesn’t want to be here, then I want to do what’s in the best interest of the kid, and that’s where he thinks he’s going to be happy and where he thinks he’s going to be successful. If that’s not here, then I want him to go wherever he wants to go.”