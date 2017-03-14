UMBC men's lacrosse beginning to see defense get stronger

An opening stretch of three games against three ranked opponents in No. 9 North Carolina, No. 14 Johns Hopkins, and co-No. 19 Richmond proved to be a formidable challenge for UMBC, which dropped those contests by a combined 42-16. But in the past three games, the Retrievers have turned the tables, outscoring Mercer, No. 11 Towson and Marist by a total of 27-16 and emerging with two wins.

A good portion of the reversal can be traced to an improving defense that held the Tigers to more than two goals fewer than their season average of 10.4 and the Red Foxes to six goals below their average of 10.0. Coach Ryan Moran credited assistant coaches Jamison Koesterer and Neil Hutchinson with instilling the players with their defensive philosophy.

“They just put together a comprehensive game plan,” Moran said Tuesday morning. “I think the scout team is giving them a great look, and I think our guys are just really prepared with a Plan A, a Plan B and a Plan C. They’re really buying in. It’s fun to see, and it’s been a lot of great improvement. I do think that maybe starting out with some of those more difficult teams really gave us a little bit of a baptism by fire, but also showed us the pace and speed that we needed to play at to be an elite defensive group.”

The unit is building consistency with senior goalkeeper Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) and three defensemen in sophomore Jason Brewster, junior John Tornabene (Archbishop Curley) and freshman Nick Griffin (Liberty) starting in all six games, and junior long-stick midfielder Billy O’Hara (South River) and two short-stick defensive midfielders in senior Dylan McDermott (South Carroll) and junior Mason Witzler (St. Paul’s) usually making up the first Rope unit.

“I think they’re just playing better together,” Moran said. “They’re starting to communicate, starting to get real-time reps and understand some of the slide and recovery packages that we have. They’re getting better. And because we’re getting better in front of the goal, Rusty’s seeing shots that are manageable saves for him, and we’re getting it up and out.”

UMBC’s defensive effort against Marist was sparked by Brewster’s work against senior attackman J.D. Recor, who had entered the contest with 12 goals and 16 assists in his first five games. Recor was limited to one goal on two shots and did not post an assist.

“The big thing for us was he was focusing on J.D.’s hands,” Moran said of Brewster. “J.D’s a tremendous feeder with really good vision, can see through the defense. If you have good athleticism and you can couple that with the discipline that Jason has and keep your stick out in front and harass an attackman’s hands, you’re going to alter their feeds or they’re going to be hesitant about making those feeds. So he just did a really good job with that.”