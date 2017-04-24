UMBC men's lacrosse backed into America East tournament despite Saturday’s loss at Hartford

Prior to Saturday’s game at America East foe Hartford, coach Ryan Moran and his staff thought UMBC had already sealed a berth in the conference tournament. But the league did not officially confirm that the program had qualified for its first postseason since 2014 until after their game.

Moran wondered whether that information would have benefited the Retrievers (5-7 overall and 3-2 in the America East) before they eventually fell in a 13-8 loss to the Hawks (6-7, 2-3).

“I don’t know if having any of that information beforehand would have helped the guys’ psyche, the team’s approach to the week,” he said Monday morning. “Everybody is a Monday morning quarterback, and I think it might have. But I’m happy for our guys. Obviously, you’d rather give them that news after a win rather than a loss though.”

Moran was quick to say UMBC should have played with more determination on Saturday. After the team took a 2-1 lead with less than six minutes left in the first quarter, Hartford ripped off six consecutive goals to assume a 7-2 advantage with 9:23 left in the second.

“I just saw a team that was a lot hungrier to win than we were,” Moran said. “They outplayed us, and they did a great job. Our kids have to learn that at this time of the year, people are fighting for their lives. You’ve got seniors who are staring down the end of their careers, and they just brought an urgency and a passion to the game and made a lot of hustle plays and championship-caliber plays that we feel like we need to have in order to win. We really didn’t have a lot. Credit Hartford because they did. They were the hungrier team, and I think the score was reflective of that.”

Although the Retrievers have locked up a berth in the America East tourney, there is still some uncertainty over their seeding. If they can defeat Vermont (5-7, 1-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville, they will secure the No. 2 seed thanks to head-to-head tiebreakers over Binghamton (9-4, 3-2) and Stony Brook (7-5, 3-2) and avoid facing No. 5 Albany (11-2, 5-0) in the tournament quarterfinals on May 4.

But Moran said he wants UMBC to center its energies on beating the Catamounts and not worrying about the conference tournament.

“I guess a No. 2 seed is better in some capacity than a 3 or 4,” he acknowledged. “I think there are some little things that come with being a 2 seed, but you’re going to have to beat a team that can beat anyone within league play in order to win this thing. So whether we were playing Albany first, we’re going to have a tough four days in terms of travel and prep in order to come out. So I don’t think it means much. You’re going to have to beat a pretty talented team no matter who you are drawing.”