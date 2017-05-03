Tyler Young's four-goal effort for Towson men's lacrosse surprised even himself

It has already been noted that Tyler Young’s career-high four-goal performance in No. 13 Towson’s 10-8 win against No. 14 Hofstra on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson was startling considering that the senior midfielder had entered the game with only four goals in the first 11 games of the 2017 season.

Young shocked even himself with his scoring outburst. Asked when he last scored four goals in a game, the Crofton resident and Arundel graduate replied with a laugh: “High school. It’s been a while. I don’t think I’ve even scored four goals in a practice here in a while.”

Young’s eight goals this spring are already tied with his previous career high set a year ago, but his .348 shooting percentage (8-of-23) is the highest among the six offensive starters for the Tigers (8-4 overall, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who will open the conference tournament semifinals as the top seed against No. 4 seed Drexel (6-7, 3-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Coach Shawn Nadelen called Young’s four goals-on-four-shots outing “awesome” and said he wished Young would be as assertive on offense more often.

“We’re always encouraging that guy to shoot more, but that’s a credit to him,” Nadelen said. “He’s been one of our more consistent players. And especially on the offensive end, he’s a guy who can play different roles. He initiates a lot or he can play off the ball. He plays at times not to make a mistake, and that’s something we’re trying to get him away from. We want him to be a little more aggressive. We’re OK with him taking a shot from a good spot and it potentially going wide or the goalie making a save. That happens. That’s the game of lacrosse.”

Young pointed out that three of his four goals were assisted by senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) twice and senior midfielder Mike Lynch (Boys’ Latin) once. So he credited his teammates with putting him in advantageous spots to reach his career high for goals in a game and earn his first CAA Player of the Week award.

“Every game, I just try to do what the coaches ask me to do,” Young said. “Sometimes that’s initiating the offense and drawing a slide and moving it. That day, I just found the spots. We swung the ball a little bit more, and we shared the ball a little bit more than we have been. We weren’t settling for that first shot. … We just did a really good job of working the ball around and making the defense work. I was just in that spot. It could have been Lynch, it could have been [sophomore midfielder Jon] Mazza, it could have been anybody. I was just the guy that day.”