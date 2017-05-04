Tyler Mayes of Towson men's lacrosse named Colonial Athletic Association's Defensive Player of the Year

Despite the graduation of four defensive starters from last year’s top-ranked unit, Towson has rebounded to rank seventh in Division I this spring. On Wednesday, senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes, the leader of the defense, was recognized by the Colonial Athletic Association as its Defensive Player of the Year.

Mayes, a Bel Air resident and Calvert Hall graduate, leads the No. 13 Tigers (8-4 overall and 4-1 in the league) in caused turnovers with 33, and his 2.8 average ranks fourth in Division I. Mayes, who is a member of the All-CAA first team for the second year in a row, also ranks third on the team in ground balls with 34.

Joining Mayes on the All-CAA first team from Towson were senior attackman Ryan Drenner, senior midfielder Mike Lynch, sophomore faceoff specialist Alex Woodall, and both short-stick defensive midfielders in senior Jack Adams and sophomore Zach Goodrich.

Drenner, the conference’s Co-Player of the Year in 2016 with Fairfield sophomore Colin Burke, leads the Tigers in goals (23) and assists (20). The Westminster resident and graduate recently compiled his 156th career point, which puts him in a four-way tie for 10th on the school’s scoring list with Jonathan Engelke (2004-2008), Ryan Obloj (2000-2003), and Jules Siskind (1977-1979).

Lynch is third on the team in points (17) and tied for third in goals (13). The Forest Hill resident and Boys’ Latin graduate was a member of the All-CAA second team a year ago.

Woodall, a High Point transfer, ranks second in the league in faceoff percentage (.603) and ground balls per game (5.8). The Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate ranks 13th in the nation in faceoff percentage and 20th in average ground balls.

Browse photos of local men's lacrosse teams during the 2017 season.

Adams is a repeat All-CAA first-team selection despite sitting out three games because of a right calf injury. The Freeland resident and Hereford graduate has nine ground balls and four caused turnovers.

Goodrich, a second-team choice last year, ranks second on the team in ground balls with 36 and caused turnovers with 12. He also has career highs in both goals (six) and assists (one).

Three Towson players in senior attackman Joe Seider (Hereford), senior midfielder Tyler Young (Arundel), and junior defenseman Sid Ewell (Essex Community College) were picked for the second team. That group also includes Delaware senior midfielder Will Hirschmann (Archbishop Spalding) and Drexel junior defenseman Michael Meurer (Loyola Blakefield).

And freshman defenseman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) was named to the All-Rookie team.