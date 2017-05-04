Towson women land four on All-CAA first team, Olivia Conti named Defensive Player of the Year

Four Towson women's lacrosse players were named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team and freshman Olivia Conti earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, the league announced Thursday.

Attacker Natalie Sulamonte, midfielder Kaitlyn Montalbano, and defenders Conti and Tianna Wallpher (Mount Hebron) made the first team while the Tigers also had three players on the second team -- attackers Samantha Brookhart (Mount Hebron) and Carly Tellekamp and midfielder Emily Gillingham.

Conti and fellow freshman defender Sami Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) made the All-Rookie Team.

James Madison's Haley Warden was named Player of the Year and Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella was the Rookie of the Year. James Madison coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe, a Loch Raven graduate, earned Coach of the Year honors for a second straight time.

In addition, several others who played high school lacrosse in the Baltimore area were also honored, including first-team selection and Elon attacker Stephanie Asher (Glenelg).

On the second team: Elon attacker Sloane Kessler (McDonogh) and Elon defender Alexis Zadjura (Marriotts Ridge). On the All-Rookie Team: James Madison midfielder Maddie McDaniel (Severn) and Delaware midfielder Mia DeRuggiero (Sparrows Point).

To see the entire All-CAA women's lacrosse teams, click here.