Towson men's lacrosse uncertain when senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams will play

If Shawn Nadelen has a timetable for the return of senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams, the Towson coach is keeping it under wraps.

“We’ll see,” Nadelen said Wednesday while declining to specify the nature of the ailment that has sidelined Adams. “He continues to rehab the injury that he has, and we’re kind of figuring that out as we go day-to-day here.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Adams is a critical part of the defense for the No. 12 Tigers (1-0), who will travel to Washington to clash with Georgetown (0-2) on Saturday. The Freeland resident and Hereford graduate registered 11 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers a year ago and was named a third-team All American.

Nadelen noted that Adams and senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall) are the most experienced members of a unit that graduated four starters -- three defensemen and a goalkeeper.

“Obviously, he’s a talented player and one of the pillars of our defense," Nadelen said of Adams. "He’s an All American from last year, and I think beyond what he can do physically on the field with his presence and his ability to cover the other teams’ personnel, it’s more of his leadership and voice on the defensive end that I think we might be missing. He’s obviously a big presence with his physical stature, but he commands the defense. He does a good job of communication with them and making the changes as we’re moving in and out of the different systems we want to play."

Sophomore Jimmie Wilkerson joined sophomore Zach Goodrich as the starting short-stick defensive midfielders in Saturday’s 13-5 thumping of Mount St. Mary’s with junior Adam Ceribelli (Hereford) getting extended minutes. Nadelen said Wilkerson (two ground balls) and Ceribelli (one ground ball and one caused turnover) fared decently.

“Jimmie had kind of been slated as our third D-middie anyway,” he said. “So he expected to see time on the wings on faceoffs as well as being able to spell one of those guys during a game. I thought Jimmie did a decent job there. Adam showed his inexperience at times with just a couple breakdowns and decisions. But Adam’s a smart kid who wants to get better, and he’s working at that in practice.”