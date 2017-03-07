Towson men's lacrosse to begin stretch of three ranked opponents in three games

Towson has won at least three of its first four games for the third year in a row. But the next three-game homestand looms as arguably the team’s most important.

The No. 16 Tigers will face No. 7 Johns Hopkins (4-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m., No. 17 Ohio State (6-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and No. 5 Denver (4-1) on March 25 at 12 p.m. Although the schedule then moves to Colonial Athletic Association opponents, the three upcoming contests at Johnny Unitas Stadium should illustrate how well the team matches up nationally.

As far as coach Shawn Nadelen is concerned though, every game is important.

“Every game is critical for us,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously, we play a tough schedule, and we’ve got to get out there and play well because we know our opponents are going to look to play well. So we’re excited about it. The nice thing about it is all three games are at home. So we don’t have to travel within that stretch. But they’re obviously three very tough and competitive teams, and we’ll take them one at a time.”

Nadelen did acknowledge the rarity of tangling with three ranked opponents in succession.

“Obviously, historically speaking, these teams are some of the better teams in Division I,” he said. “So we’ll see how we do against Hopkins and see where we are – good, bad, or indifferent – and then move onto Ohio State and go from there. I’d say that by the end of these three games, we’ll definitely be battle-tested.”

Towson’s chances of upending the Blue Jays on Saturday might be stronger if two seniors return to the starting lineup. Attackman Joe Seider played sparingly in Saturday’s 8-6 win at UMBC while short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams did not play at all, and both players did not practice on Tuesday.

If the Hereford High graduates are unable to play, redshirt sophomore Dylan Kinnear could replace Seider, and senior Tyler Young (Arundel) will make his second straight start for Adams. Nadelen said the team is more than comfortable with that scenario.

“We’re going to go to battle with who we have,” he said. “Obviously, we’d love to have Joe and Jack back because those guys have been players for us for four years and give us some great things offensively and defensively from their respective positions. But we’ve had to step onto the field without those guys in different games, and it’s just an opportunity for other guys to step up and fill a role for the team.”