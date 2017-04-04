Towson men's lacrosse making gains in reducing turnovers

One key factor in Towson’s 6-3 loss to then-No. 19 Ohio State on March 15 was the spate of turnovers – 13 of them – that sabotaged offensive chances and caused defensive breakdowns.

Since then, the No. 16 Tigers have fared better at holding onto the ball. They committed a season-low seven turnovers in a 12-11 loss to No. 5 Denver on March 25 and then nine in an 8-7 win against Colonial Athletic Association foe Drexel on Saturday.

Although Towson (5-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference) failed to take advantage against the Pioneers, the reduced amount of turnovers in the past two contests have been a welcomed by coach Shawn Nadelen.

“I think the big thing was, we just tried to stay more focused and make better decisions on the field and obviously be not as careless with the ball and not force the issue with certain things,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’ve kind of scaled some of the things that we’ve done offensively with regards to all of the reads. We’re not doing anything different X’s and O’s, but we’re being a little less risky in some of the things we’re doing.

"I think we’ve also cleaned up a bit of our clearing game, which has helped. We weren’t great at clearing the ball in the first half of the season. That was something we definitely paid attention to and tried to get our guys to understand a little bit better. That’s been a good thing so far.”

Thus far, the team is ranked 28th in Division I at 13.1 turnovers per game, which isn’t terrible. But it’s a far cry from last spring when the Tigers led the nation in fewest giveaways at 10.3.

Nadelen said some of the struggles occurred earlier in the year as the squad tried to acclimate three new starting defensemen to the clearing strategy.

“I think there’s some of that with some of our guys just being in the game and facing different environments and more pressure,” he said. “In practice, we’ve tried to recreate game scenarios, but it’s also those guys getting comfortable with knowing where everybody is and being confident with their passes and decisions. I think that’s a work in progress.”

Nadelen said he has noticed a link between the players getting more comfortable on both sides of the field and the recent reduction in turnovers.

“We’re just trying to play smarter and make better decisions and be more efficient in how we move the ball upfield during clears, our decisions offensively, how we get off the wings at times,” he said. “There are times when you can get the ball off the wings and then you make a poor decision, a rushed decision, and that ends up being a turnover.

"So across the board, we’re much more efficient as a team in being able to possess the ball. Doing a better job there is important.”