Zurawik: Oprah soars in HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'
Lacrosse Insider College lacrosse news, scores, schedules
Sports Lacrosse Insider

Towson joins Maryland, Johns Hopkins in NCAA men's lacrosse selection committee's top 10

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The NCAA Division I men's lacrosse selection committee released its second list of top 10 schools Saturday, and Towson joined Maryland and Johns Hopkins in that group.

The Tigers (7-3) are ninth in the rankings. With a 3-0 record in the Colonial Athletic Association, they can move a step closer to capturing their third consecutive regular-season title with a victory over Fairfield on Saturday.

The Terps (9-3) moved from third to second on that list. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten after losing to No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Blue Jays (8-4) rose from eighth to sixth. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten and clinched a spot in the conference tournament with a win against Michigan on Saturday.

Syracuse is first in the view of the selection committee. After Maryland, Denver, Notre Dame and Ohio State are third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Penn State and Duke are seventh and eighth, and Albany is 10th. Hofstra, which had been ninth, dropped out of the top 10.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
54°