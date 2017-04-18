Towson men's lacrosse is on receiving end of Tyler Mayes' 'best lacrosse' in 2017

Towson’s top defensive player is not a starter by the strictest definition of the word, but that does not diminish the impact that senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes has had this spring.

The Bel Air resident and Calvert Hall graduate leads the No. 15 Tigers (7-3 overall, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) in caused turnovers with 25 and ranks third in ground balls with 26. His 2.5 takeaway average is the fourth highest in Division I and third among long poles; he trails only Lehigh sophomore Craig Chick (South River) and Richmond senior Brendan Hynes who have each 2.9 caused turnovers per game.

“He’s really been impressive,” Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said Monday. “He’s been a four-year starter for us, and this year, he’s playing his best lacrosse. Just a lot of confidence on the field. He’s flying around. He’s being aggressive and controlled at the same time, which is tough to do as a defenseman. Sometimes you see guys get really aggressive and they get out of position and they get out of sorts and they sometimes create offense for other teams. But Tyler’s doing a great job of keeping that under control and putting enough pressure on teams without really relinquishing position and things like that. And his ground ball play has definitely improved. So he’s playing the best lacrosse that he has here at Towson, and he’s reaping the rewards of that.”

Mayes, 5 feet 8 and 160 pounds, will not dazzle you with his offensive skills as he has yet to post a goal or an assist in his career. But Nadelen said Mayes’ value is as a defensive stopper who has already tied his all-time single-season high in takeaways, is four ground balls of tying another career best, and has either led or been tied for team lead in caused turnovers in eight of 10 games this season.

“I think as far as a pure defensive long-stick midfielder, he’s in my eyes one of the better ones out there compared to what I’ve seen on film and stuff like that,” Nadelen said. “Some people gravitate towards the guy who’s got a great stick and can lead offensive transition as the value of that position. But for us, it’s about getting him involved in our defense and being a big piece to our defensive success.”

Nadelen declined to get involved in a debate of whether Mayes gets overlooked in any discussion about the top long poles in the country. And he said he doubted Mayes would press the issue as well.

“He’s just meat and potatoes, humble, and that’s what I love about him,” Nadelen said. “He just goes on the field and he wants to be relentless with regards to his effort and his competitiveness. He’s the guy in the fall who is going to lead the team in our conditioning and our sprints, and he’s just an innate, natural competitor who wants to be the first in everything that he’s trying to do with regards to helping the team be successful. It’s not a self thing.”