Towson men's lacrosse is not interpreting too much from sitting atop Colonial Athletic Association

Saturday night’s 10-6 victory at Delaware had a triple benefit for No. 15 Towson. Not only did the win keep the Tigers undefeated in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with a 3-0 record and clinch a berth in the conference tournament, but it also coincided with No. 10 Hofstra’s 13-12 upset loss to Drexel.

And perhaps not surprisingly, coach Shawn Nadelen declined to get too amped up about the recent developments.

“Each win is significant throughout your whole season,” he said Monday morning. “So I don’t know if one win is greater than another. Maybe as you get deeper into the season and there are conference implications and stuff like that or you get a good win early on against a team that turns out to be a really strong win, that’s a good thing. But we really concentrate on each game and getting each win.”

Towson, which is 7-3 overall, figures to be in the driver’s seat for the top seed and the right to play host to the CAA tournament. The team can cement claims to both goals with victories at Fairfield (3-9 overall and 0-3 in the league) on Saturday and against the Pride (10-1, 2-1) on April 29 at 12 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson. The Tigers can get there also if they defeat the Stags and Hofstra loses to Massachusetts (5-6, 2-1) on Saturday.

Again, Nadelen wasn’t about to take solace in moving one step closer to capturing a third consecutive conference regular-season championship.

“It’s good enough to know that we’ve played well enough to earn three conference wins right now against some tough teams,” he said. “We know we’ve got Fairfield in front of us, and they’re always going to pose a challenge, especially up at their place.”

The Stags are mired in a four-game losing streak and are on the cusp of being eliminated from league tournament consideration, but Nadelen said Towson must be prepared for a motivated opponent to play the spoiler role.

“You’ve got to be ready for your opponent,” he said. “You’ve got to take a look at the film and see what they’re about. I know that as far as their win-loss record, it isn’t where they wanted it to be, but they’ve been in some pretty good games, some tight games. As far as giving us confidence, I don’t think that’s something we ever look at with regards to, ‘Hey, this team’s got a losing record,’ or whatever their ranking is. We don’t look at that stuff. We look at it more as, ‘How are we playing? What are we doing well? What do they do well? How do we want to expose them?’ So the confidence comes through our preparation and being ready to play the game on game day.”