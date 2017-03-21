Towson men's lacrosse hoping productive bye weekend pays dividends vs. Denver on Saturday

With no game last Saturday, Towson coach Shawn Nadelen gave the players Thursday and Friday off before scheduling practice for 12 p.m. on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Whether it was a surplus of energy built up from back-to-back off days or something else, every player was on the field 30 minutes before practice. That display – just three days after the No. 16 Tigers absorbed a 6-3 loss to No. 4 Ohio State – delighted Nadelen.

“It was the response I was hoping for after how the game went on Wednesday and after conversations with a few guys over the two days prior to that,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We were disappointed as a team in our effort on the field and the way we played, and we were excited to get back out there again and get that taste out of our mouths the best we could.”

Nadelen was even more encouraged after remembering that Friday was St. Patrick’s Day.

“They were ready to go, and it was great to see especially with the day before being St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “College kids can be college kids, but I don’t think our guys really got into that. It was great to see them have a strong practice on Saturday.”

Towson (4-2) is on spring break this week, and Nadelen said he trusts that players will take it upon themselves to work on their games or their conditioning or strength with a sudden supply of free time at their disposal.

The Tigers will close out their non-conference slate when No. 7 Denver (5-2) visits Towson on Saturday at 12 p.m. They will open the Colonial Athletic Association portion of their schedule on April 1 at Drexel.

Like the Tigers, the Pioneers suffered a defeat to Ohio State, getting bounced, 16-7, on Sunday. While that may be an incentive, Denver also has an opportunity to atone for a 10-9 loss to Towson in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament last year.

Nadelen said he has no intention of bringing up that game with the players.

“I think our biggest concern right now is continuing on ourselves,” he said. “Our last showing was not our best, and that’s something we’ve got to continue to focus on and how to get our best out each day that we hit the field for practice and game day. We know that Denver is a very talented and skilled team. They’re very competitive, and they’ve got a very good record. Things probably didn’t go the way they wanted to against Ohio State much like us. … If Denver wants to use revenge as motivation or the Ohio State game as motivation, that’s for them. We’re not going to pay attention or be concerned with that. Obviously, they’re a very dangerous team and we’ve got to be prepared for them.”