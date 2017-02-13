Towson men's lacrosse uses latest opening game under coach Shawn Nadelen to get healthy

Towson’s season opener on Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s at 12 p.m. represents the latest start under coach Shawn Nadelen. The last time the program began a campaign beyond Feb. 18 was 2011 in Tony Seaman’s final year as head coach when that squad played host to Johns Hopkins on Feb. 19.

But that doesn’t mean that the No. 12 Tigers have been sitting idly by. They participated in scrimmages with Bucknell and Hobart on Jan. 28, Villanova on Feb. 4, and No. 7 Yale and Hartford on Saturday to gain experience and answer personnel questions. The time has also been welcomed for giving some players a chance to heal.

Senior attackmen Ryan Drenner and Joe Seider did not take part in the last two weekends of preseason exhibitions. Playing on Saturday without Drenner, a Westminster resident and graduate who led last year’s team in assists (23) and points (56), and Seider, a Sparks resident and Hereford graduate who paced the squad in goals (35), is a development Nadelen is hoping to avoid.

“Attack-wise, we’ve had a couple starters out for the past couple weekends,” he said. “So we’ve got a good idea there, but we don’t know if those guys are going to be healthy. We were pretty thin this past weekend at the attack position with two former starters being out. Those are the questions where if they’re healthy, I think we’re in a good spot there.”

One aspect Nadelen is not worried about is rust. Although the Mountaineers already have a game under their belts and may be fired up after an 18-5 loss to Delaware at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg, Nadelen said his players “were chomping at the bit” after noticing that a majority of the Division I schools were playing last weekend and noted that the scrimmages have been beneficial in terms of intensity and pace of play.

“I’d like to think that with the scrimmages we had and our approach to those scrimmages, we treated the past two weekends just like game weeks with regards to preparation and scouting reports and those things,” he said. “Our mentality on the field has been every time we get out on the field, we want to be out there to compete – whether that’s a practice or a game. The fact that we’re stepping out on the field this Saturday, the ground balls matter that much more and every pass matters that much more because it’s an actual game and the wins and losses start.”

Nadelen said film of the Mountaineers' loss will be handy for Towson as it begins its first week of preparing for a regular-season contest.

“You get to see what systems they’re using, the pace they want to play, and personnel and stuff,” he said. “So it’s definitely beneficial that we get a little bit of an idea of where they are. But I’m sure they’re watching their film and continuing to tweak what they do to be better like we do. They could come out with different things to throw at us. We’ve just got to be ready for all of it. And I think it’s helped having these three weeks of scrimmages. We’ve seen five teams in three weekends, and all the teams have played a little bit different. So I think it’s helped us hopefully be able to adjust on the fly on Saturday with what Mount St. Mary’s might throw at us.”