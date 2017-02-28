Towson men's lacrosse has not discussed revenge against Loyola for NCAA tournament exit

Wednesday will mark 284 days since Towson’s run in the NCAA tournament came to an abrupt end with a 10-8 loss to Loyola Maryland in a quarterfinal at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

It was a frustrating end for a team that had upended No. 2 seed Denver, the 2015 national champion, in the first round. And the loss might've planted the seeds for revenge for Wednesday’s clash between the No. 11 Greyhounds (1-2) and the No. 13 Tigers (2-0) at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson at 7 p.m. But coach Shawn Nadelen said the revenge factor has not been prevalent since Saturday’s 11-10 win at Georgetown.

“I don’t get a sense of that from our players,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I feel like our guys are really focused on who we are this year and understand that we’ve got to continue to improve and play better. So I haven’t felt that too much or heard any chatter about that in practice or the locker room. I feel like the guys are more focused on what we need to do to be more successful.”

Nadelen noted that much of the frustration stemming from that loss was internal as players and coaches alike felt opportunities were missed. The Tigers won only seven of 22 faceoffs, picked up 17 ground balls to Loyola’s 26, and failed to take advantage of two extra-man chances in the fourth quarter.

“I think the guys that were involved in that game last year, the returners, they understand that was a lot on us and the mistakes we made,” Nadelen said. “Obviously, Loyola played well enough to win, but we caused a lot of our own issues. It wasn’t that Loyola came out and took it to us and beat us down. Obviously, we had a bad taste in our mouths from losing that game, but it was more of our own frustration and demise than anything else.”

Nadelen said the team appears to be at full health for its first midweek contest of the season. Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams, who returned against the Hoyas after sitting out the season opener at Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 18, is expected to play Wednesday night.

“Jack did a good job,” Nadelen said of the Freeland resident and Hereford graduate, who wore a black sleeve on his right calf. “Jack brought his voice to the team, which was nice. It was good to hear him out there and see him out there. I don’t feel that he was at 100 percent with regards to his ability to move the way he normally does. But I feel that he’s continuing to make progress there and he’s a guy that wants to be on the field. Thirty-five percent of Jack Adams is still a pretty good product on the field. So we’ll take it.”