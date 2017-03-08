Towson men's lacrosse got a lift from Tyler Young shifting from offense to defense

For the most part, Tyler Young’s reappearance as a short-stick defensive midfielder went well. The senior registered a ground ball and a caused turnover in No. 16 Towson’s 8-6 win at UMBC on Saturday.

Perhaps the only thing that left Young feeling unsatisfied was how the experience reminded him how much work playing defense requires.

“It’s a little more tiring than the offensive midfield,” the Crofton resident and Arundel graduate said after the game. “After the first couple of runs, I was a little bit winded, but after I got my feet back under me, I was good to go.”

Playing defense is a familiar task for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Young. He was a short-stick defensive midfielder in his first two seasons with the Tigers before switching to midfield last spring, when he posted eight goals and 10 assists in 19 starts.

But with senior Jack Adams suffering a setback in an 11-7 loss to No. 9 Loyola Maryland a week ago, coach Shawn Nadelen asked Young to pair with sophomore Zach Goodrich as the starting short-stick defensive midfielders.

“It was out of necessity, due to part of our lack of depth right now,” Nadelen said. “We knew that Jack wasn’t going to play due to the injury that continues to be apparent for him. So we needed to bring in Tyler from first-line midfielder to D-middie. I wasn’t sure he was going to make it past the midway point of the second quarter. He was pretty gassed. He said, ‘If you ever want to get in good condition, you should play D-middie.’ He played D-middie for us earlier in his career. So he’s a guy that we trust being a two-way middie. He missed a ground ball off the faceoff unfortunately, and you could tell that some of the fatigue was setting in on him. D-middie is a tough position. Not having Jack out there, we had to find the next best option for us, and Tyler filled in and did a good job for us.”

Adams’ availability is unclear for Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Johns Hopkins (4-1) after he did not practice Tuesday. If the Freeland resident and Hereford graduate cannot play, Young said he is willing to assume the same role again.

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to get a win, and luckily those two years of experience really helped me out and helped me get comfortable,” he said. “But I’m still just trying to build that chemistry with those new guys. Without being able to practice with them, it did take a little bit of time, but defense is all communication. So the more talk, I just felt more comfortable out there.”

