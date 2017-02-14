Towson lacrosse down to two candidates for starting goalie in Saturday's opener

Towson lacrosse coach Shawn Nadelen said he and his staff have a grasp of who will fill several key positions such as the third spots on the first midfield and close defense and the primary role for faceoff specialist. Goalkeeper is a bit trickier.

The good news for the Tigers – who dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 in the latest Maverik media poll – is that senior Matt Hoy and junior Josh Miller have separated themselves from freshman Shane Brennan as the top candidates to man the net after Tyler White handled that assignment for the past three years.

The bad news is that Hoy and Miller are neck-and-neck in the race to start when the team opens the season at Mount St. Mary’s (0-1) on Saturday at noon at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg.

But Nadelen said Monday that he is not stressed about making a decision just days before Towson’s first game of the year.

“I’m not overly concerned that we don’t have a clear-cut starter right now,” he said. “I’d be overly concerned if all three goalies were not playing well and we were banging our heads against the wall and trying to figure out how we’re going to cover up that position. I think we have really competitive and good options in the cage, and we’re going to continue to evaluate just as we do with all of our positions and see what the best plan is for us.”

Both players bring differing strengths to the table, according to Nadelen.

“Matt is more technique-based,” he said. “Not that Josh isn’t, but Matt is a guy that does a good job of squaring up the shots and does a good job of exploding to the shots. Josh has the ability to be a little bit more uncharacteristic in his saves. Not that that’s a settling thing for me, because you never know sometimes if he’s set and ready or not, but he’s working on that and doing a little bit better working with [volunteer assistant] coach [Andy] Shilling to be more square to shots and be more on top of the ball.”

So when will the Tigers settle on the starter? Nadelen said he is willing to be patient.

“I don’t think it’s anything you can rush,” he said. “It’s practice-to-practice and game-to-game. Everybody’s got to stay sharp.”