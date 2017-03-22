Towson lacrosse relying on seven-man core to carry top-10 defense

Despite the graduation of three starting defensemen and the goalkeeper from the nation's top defense in 2016, Towson still boasts one of the stoutest units in the country, ranking 10th at just 7.7 goals allowed per game.

The Tigers have achieved that status despite playing the same seven players in nearly every game.

Goalie Josh Miller, defensemen Sid Ewell (CCBC-Essex), Chad Patterson (Westminster), and Gray Bodden (Winters Mill), long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall), and short-stick defensive midfielders Jack Adams (Hereford) and Zach Goodrich are the first players on the field and usually the last, too.

Defensemen Calvin Livingston (McDonogh) and Brett Hall, long-stick midfielder Joe Patti (Hereford), and short-stick defensive midfielders Tyler Young (Arundel) and Jimmie Wilkerson have gotten a few runs.

Coach Shawn Nadelen acknowledged that the team’s reliance on the same seven players is a bit concerning, but also said that group has his confidence.

“It’s not that we don’t have guys in the waiting,” he said Tuesday. “We just really like the guys that we’re playing, and with the close defense, it’s an inexperienced group, and getting them to play as much as possible is important. In the defensive midfield, we’ve got a couple middies that we can throw into the mix, but Jack and Zach are a terrific combo. So we’re going to try to play them as much as possible. And Tyler Mayes goes until he can’t go anymore, which hasn’t happened in a while.”

After the No. 16 Tigers’ 6-3 loss to No. 4 Ohio State at Johnny Unitas Stadium on March 14, Buckeyes senior attackman Eric Fannell speculated that Towson’s defense tired in the fourth quarter. Nadelen said that may have been the case, but pointed out that the team could have made life easier for the unit.

“We got the ball on the ground quite a bit on our defensive end, but we just didn’t get the ball,” he said. “When we did get turnovers or saves, we failed on four clearing attempts, and you can’t do that when you’re only playing a thin defensive line right now. We’ve got to be efficient there. And we turned the ball over on the offensive end carelessly, and that puts more pressure on your defense regardless of how many guys you’re playing. With the limited guys we’re playing and having to play more in a game, yeah, that’s going to wear us down potentially and cause havoc, but we did pretty much the same thing last year at times, and those guys are conditioned and ready to embrace the challenge. We just have to be more efficient to not put ourselves in that situation.”