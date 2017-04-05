After big game for Towson lacrosse goalie Matt Hoy, coach says position battle is still active

Coach Shawn Nadelen would be the first to argue that Towson’s 8-7 decision over Drexel on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both sides was a team-wide effort. But if you wanted to single out three individual performances, there was senior attackman Ryan Drenner’s four-goal explosion, senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes’ eight-ground ball, six-caused turnover outing, and senior goalkeeper Matt Hoy’s 10-save showing.

Hoy’s might have been the most surprising as he made the first start of his career in the net for the No. 16 Tigers (5-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference). But Nadelen did not take any special satisfaction in seeing Hoy validate the coach’s decision to start him over junior Josh Miller against the Dragons (3-6, 0-1).

“We’re happy that Matt played well,” he said Tuesday. “I would have been happy if Josh had played well, too. Like I said, Matt wouldn’t have been in there if we didn’t have confidence in him and believed that he should have been in there. He was doing the right things for the defense and making the saves he was supposed to make. So it wasn’t a relief. I’m just glad that Matt played to his abilities and played the way he has shown, and that effort resulted in a great win and a confidence win for him.”

Nadelen said Miller, the starter for the team’s first eight games, was prepared to play against Drexel. But he said Hoy was a little sharper during practice last week, which showed on Saturday when he surrendered only one goal in a pivotal fourth quarter in which Towson scored three times to rally from a 6-5 deficit.

“It wasn’t that Josh was playing poorly,” Nadelen said. “Matt just put himself in position to earn the opportunity to play. Those guys are very good teammates. Josh wasn’t happy with the decision, but he was supportive and he’s a good teammate.”

Despite Hoy’s performance, Nadelen kept his cards close to the vest regarding whether Hoy would start against Massachusetts (4-5, 1-0), which visits Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson at noon Saturday.

“I thought [Monday] in practice, both guys were very sharp,” Nadelen said. “We did some pressure drills with regards to uneven numbers offensively and defensively, and they saw a lot of volume of shots, and both guys did a good job of answering the ball and making routine saves and some saves they shouldn’t be making. So I think the competition continues, and that’s a good thing for our team and for those two guys to stay sharp. We’ll see how things unfold towards the end of the week.”