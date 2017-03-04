Towson at UMBC men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Towson owns a 32-15 advantage in this area series and is riding a five-game winning streak. UMBC has not won a contest in this rivalry at home since April 6, 2011, when that squad secured a 10-9 decision.

The No. 13 Tigers (2-1) sustained their first loss of the season when they fell, 11-7, to No. 11 Loyola Maryland on Wednesday. Although the offense stumbled in that setback, short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich (Hereford) scored his third goal in two games. The sophomore also ranks third on the team in caused turnovers (four) and is tied for fourth in ground balls (nine).

The Retrievers (1-3) picked up their first victory of the season after three consecutive losses by defeating Mercer, 15-4, a week ago. A defense that had given up 42 goals in the first three contests allowed the fewest goals since a 4-2 win against Monmouth on Feb. 21, 2015. Senior goalkeeper Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) made a season-high 14 saves in that game.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville on Saturday at 12 p.m.

1) X marks the spot. Faceoffs would seem to favor Towson, which will send out sophomore Alex Woodall (second in Division I with a 72.6 percentage on 45-of-62 and tied for ninth in ground balls with an 8.3 average) for draws. But UMBC has freshman Jake Brothers, who is learning on the fly with a 48.0 percentage (36-of-75) and 3.8 ground balls per game. Retrievers coach Ryan Moran said winning faceoffs will be crucial to help keep the ball from a capable Tigers offense for as long as possible.

“Obviously, they’re a very strong faceoff team, and they have very athletic wings,” he said. “And they’re an offense that is extremely efficient where if they’re coming in on all cylinders on the faceoff and they get the ball to that offense, they can become more of a team that’s playing make-it, take-it. Hopefully, we can have the ball as much as they have it.”

2) Shooting the lights out. Towson has not been the most efficient when it comes to shooting, but the team labored mightily against Loyola, converting only 7-of-43 attempts. The offense’s inaccuracy was exemplified by senior attackman Joe Seider (Hereford), who launched 15 shots without scoring a goal. Tigers coach Shawn Nadelen was frustrated by the number of missed opportunities that slipped through the players’ grasp on Wednesday night.

“You can’t have guys go 0-for-15 shooting and only have three shots on cage in [the second quarter] and expect to have success,” he said. “It’s not like we were bombing and trying to shoot from 18 yards out. They were good shots from good spots. Well, I wouldn’t say good shots, but they were shots we wanted to take in good areas.”

3) Toting the rock. One factor that led to UMBC’s first win was the team’s ability to possess the ball. Although the squad won just 11-of-23 faceoffs, the Retrievers scooped up 23 ground balls to Mercer’s 19, committed only seven turnovers, and went a perfect 20-for-20 on clears. The amount of possession time contributed to the offense sprinting to a 7-2 lead by halftime, and Moran said a repeat performance in that department.

“We were getting the ball, and I think any offensive coordinator would tell you that the more that you have the ball, the more comfortable they feel and the more opportunities they get to create a cushion,” he said. “And once you get a cushion, any offensive player is going to play a little less tight. So I think being able to get up and get some separation in the score will just enable our guys to play a little bit more loose and have a lot more fun with it.”