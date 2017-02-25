Towson at Georgetown men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Towson owns a 6-1 advantage over Georgetown in this series with the lone loss occurring on May 16, 2004. The Tigers have won the past three meetings, but the largest margin of victory has been three in both 2015 and 2016.

Towson (1-0), which is ranked No. 12 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll, opened the season with a 13-5 victory over Mount St. Mary’s a week ago. It’s early, but the defense appears to have found a replacement for goalkeeper Tyler White in Josh Miller. In his first career start, the junior made 11 saves while allowing only three goals to rank first in Division I in goals-against average (3.15) and second in save percentage (.786).

Georgetown (0-2) dropped a 16-10 decision to No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday. Although the defense is anchored by a pair of preseason All-Big East honorees in senior defenseman Michael Mayer (St. Paul’s) and senior long-stick midfielder Charlie Ford, a freshman has led the way. Defenseman Jarrett Jones leads the team in both ground balls (10) and caused turnovers (three).

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday at noon.

1) Towson’s ball protection. As convincing as that season opener was, the Tigers did show a couple flaws. One was their inability to retain possession, which showed up in the form of 16 turnovers. That’s the most for the program since committing 18 giveaways on March 3, 2015, and that required three overtimes in a loss at Navy. Ultimately, the turnovers did not prevent Towson from cruising to the win, but coach Shawn Nadelen said the team cannot afford to be that generous again.

“We were just being a little careless with the ball on either end of the field,” he said. “Defensively, we weren’t as focused in simple stickwork and clearing the ball. We had a couple turnovers there. Offensively, just some rush decisions or poor decisions that we want to try to eliminate from what we do. We don’t want out guys to be afraid to take a risk or make a play, but we also don’t want them to be careless.”

2) Towson’s man-up offense. Thirteen goals are nothing to sneeze at, but the Tigers might have scored more if they had been more productive in extra-man situations. That unit converted only two of seven opportunities with sophomore attackman Jon Mazza scoring both times. Although Mount St. Mary’s did a good job of shutting off certain players during those situations, Nadelen said the strategy should not have been shocking to the team.

“We were prepared for it, but I don’t think we handled it great,” he said. “So a little frustrating. Just like our offense in the preseason, we haven’t had great chemistry there due to guys being injured and not being able to practice and play in scrimmages. So it’s been a little bit of a disjointed group, and I think the more time they will have together, the more chemistry they can build and play better as a unit.”

3) Georgetown’s Peter Conley. The Hoyas have scored just 13 goals in two games, but Conley has done what he can. The redshirt junior attackman leads the team in goals (six) and points (seven) and posted five goals and one assist against Notre Dame. Only sophomore attackman Daniel Bucaro and junior midfielder Craig Berge have also scored more than one goal for Georgetown, but Nadelen said Towson’s defense cannot focus solely on Conley.

“He likes the ball in his stick, and he’s aggressive, which I think is a good trait to have as an offensive player,” Nadelen said of Conley. “But they have weapons around him. Whether they fill up the scoreboard with regards to stats or not, that’s not really indicative of their talent. They’ve got guys that can put the ball in the back of the net, they can share the ball and break you down. So we’ve got to be prepared for all of them.”