Tom Gravante 'very disappointed' about Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse season coming to an end

Saturday’s 15-8 loss at Northeast Conference rival Hobart officially eliminated Mount St. Mary’s from contention for the league tournament, meaning the program will not play in a postseason for the fourth time in the past five years. The finality of knowing that Saturday’s home game against St. Joseph’s at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg at 3 p.m. will be the finale of the 2017 campaign is a frustrating outcome for coach Tom Gravante.

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed, especially for our seniors,” he said Monday morning. “It was our team’s season goal to get to those playoffs. This is a team that has been inconsistent in their ability to play 60 minutes. We’ve done as much as we can possibly do. We’re going to continue to help them grind through their mistakes, correct them in practice, and hopefully put together four quarters this weekend for Senior Day. It’s just very frustrating for a coaching staff. We don’t say it’s all on them. Some of it is on them, and they know that they can play better. But it’s really frustrating as a staff when you’ve really implemented through drills and practice, schemes being executed in practice and then when it comes to games, there is just inconsistency. Part of that is the growing pain of having a young team.”

The Mountaineers (4-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference) appeared to be in a solid position to defeat the Statesmen (7-6, 4-1), taking a 6-3 advantage on a goal from sophomore attackman Chris DiPretoro off a feed from redshirt freshman midfielder Joe Bethke with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Hobart exploded for 11 of the next 12 goals to overwhelm Mount St. Mary’s and contend for the top seed in the league tournament.

“We went up 6-3 and then what transpired after that is almost unbelievable,” Gravante said. “There were 11 goals from mistakes that we made. … I called my final timeout early in the fourth quarter to try to stop the bleeding, and we just couldn’t reorganize. Our guys just couldn’t reset themselves to move in a positive direction. Part of that is youth and growing pains.”

The Mountaineers will celebrate the careers of nine members of the senior class on Saturday, and Gravante said the best gift the team could give them would be to send them out with a win against the Hawks (4-9, 1-4).

“As a team, it’s about having the seniors step up as winners and leaving behind the commitment and grit that it takes to persevere through tough times and play a complete game,” he said. “We need them to leave that with the underclassmen in terms of accountability, perseverance, discipline, commitment. … I’ll make sure that our guys – with five practices left for these seniors – will stay committed and that we manage to put together 60 minutes for these young men and hopefully, the outcome will be a W.”