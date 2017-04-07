Tom Gravante said Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse needs to get tougher for ground balls

In recent years, Mount St. Mary’s hasn’t exactly brandished a reputation as a ball-hawking team, but previous squads generally held their own when it came to pouncing on loose balls. The current team, however, hasn’t been as effective.

The Mountaineers (3-6, 1-2 Northeast Conference) rank 66th out of 69 Division I schools in ground balls per game, picking up only 23.2. That number would be the lowest for the program since at least 2007.

Factors like faceoff wins and turnovers can increase or decrease a team’s ground-ball numbers, but coach Tom Gravante said there’s a simpler explanation for Mount St. Mary’s struggles.

“It’s not a practice approach, I know that,” he said Thursday. “We have small-part drills, whole-part drills, and ground balls are a big part of that. Every coach knows that if you win that battle, you can win a game. I think it comes down with our guys at times with having more grit. That’s not an easy job. It’s like being a lineman in football. You’ve got to have some grit there, some mental and physical toughness to battle, and that’s what we’re asking of our guys. We need them to have more grit and to really do their jobs. We’re implementing more coaching in terms of boxing out and how we want to approach our faceoff guy and how we want to move our defensemen. We’re reviewing and implementing in practice the stuff that we think will help us. I just feel that some of this is on the player to have a better start and be mentally ready to battle.”

The Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of the loose ball numbers in seven games this season, which has contributed to their 2-5 record in those games. Ironically, the only time they finished with more ground balls than their opponent occurred in a 10-7 loss to Richmond on Feb. 21. In an 18-7 rout of Bellarmine, both teams corralled 18 loose balls.

Coaches usually decide to go with the carrot or stick approach when trying to motivate players. Gravante has used both in the past, but said he has had to be a bit stricter this year.

“Ironically in this sport, when you tell guys, ‘OK, we’re going to compete for a sprint,’ they don’t like that, but it works because you can see an upgrade in their work ethic to try to win and battle hard,” he said. “So we want to create more competition in practice. … We have to make sure that we’re focusing on areas that we’re struggling with that are going to help us win, and that’s one of them.”