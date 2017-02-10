The week ahead for state men's lacrosse teams.

No. 2 MARYLAND (0-0)

Coming up: At No. 11 Navy, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Terps have claimed the past seven games in this series, capped by a 10-5 win April 19. Senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) led all scorers in that game with four points on two goals and two assists.

No. 5 LOYOLA MARYLAND (0-0)

Coming up: Vs. No. 15 Virginia, Saturday, 1 p.m., Ridley Athletic Complex

Comment: The Greyhounds' 11-4 victory in the 2016 season opener for both teams ended a three-game losing streak to the Cavaliers, who still have a 13-7 advantage in the series. Redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock has five goals and six assists in three career meetings against Virginia.

No. 9 JOHNS HOPKINS (1-0)

Coming up: Vs. UMBC, Saturday, 1p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: Under coach Dave Pietramala, the Blue Jays are 73-13 against teams in the state. Junior midfielder Patrick Fraser's three-goal outburst in Tuesday's 15-8 victory over No. 11 Navy marked his highest output since scoring a career-high four times Feb. 28, 2015, against Princeton.

No. 11 NAVY (0-1)

Coming up: Vs. No. 2 Maryland, Saturday, noon, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Comment: The Midshipmen have won just 33 of 91 meetings with the Terps. Goalkeeper Ryan Kern, who made a game-high 12 saves in Tuesday's 15-8 loss to No. 9 Johns Hopkins, became the first freshman to start a season opener since Mickey Jarboe did it in 1997.

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-0)

Coming up: Vs. Delaware, Saturday, noon, Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: Although the Mountaineers are just 3-12 in this series, all three of those wins have occurred in the past five meetings. Senior midfielder Bubba Johnson powered a 14-11 victory Feb. 12, 2016, with three goals and one assist.

UMBC (0-1)

Coming up: At No. 9 Johns Hopkins, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers have never beaten the Blue Jays in 14 all-time meetings. Sophomore defenseman Jason Brewster leads the nation in caused turnovers after forcing five takeaways in Saturday's 17-6 loss to No. 1 North Carolina.

—Edward Lee