Three Terps lead 13 with local ties on the women's Tewaaraton watch list

Maryland's Nadine Hadnagy, Zoe Stukenberg and Megan Whittle were among 13 players with local ties named to the initial women's lacrosse Tewaaraton Watch list announced Tuesday night.
Johns Hopkins had two players on the list, Emily Kenul and Haley Schweizer while Loyola's Bailey Mathis and Towson's Kaitlyn Montalbano were also nominated.
The list includes eight women who played high school lacrosse in the Baltimore area -- Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge), Whittle (McDonogh); Florida's Taylor Bresnahan (South River) and Sammie Burgess (McDonogh); Penn State's Madison Carter (South River), Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) and Abby Smucker (C. Milton Wright); and Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr).
Maryland has dominated the award in recent years, with Terps winning six of the past seven. Taylor Cummings (McDonogh) became the first three-time winner -- men's or women's -- last year. Katie Schwarzmann (Century) won in 2012 and 2013. Caitlyn (McFadden) Phipps won in 2010.
In 2001, Maryland's Jen Adams, now the Loyola Maryland coach, won the first Tewaaraton awarded.
The list will be cut to five finalists on May 11, and those five will be invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1 at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
Players may be added to the list twice before it is whittled to 25 on April 27.
The final five on the women's side will all be first-time finalists after all were seniors last season.
Following is the list of initial nominees for the women's Tewaaraton Award:
Sam Apuzzo, Boston College, sophomore, attack
Kasey Behr, Virginia, junior, midfield
Maggie Bill, North Carolina, junior, midfield
Taylor Bresnahan (South River), Florida, senior, defense
Sammi Burgess (McDonogh), Florida, senior, attack
Madison Carter (South River), Penn State, sophomore, attack
Alex Condon, Penn, junior, midfield
Maddie Crutchfield, Duke, junior, midfield
Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr), Princeton, senior, goalie
Riley Donahue, Syracuse, junior, attack
Christina Esposito, Northwestern, redshirt senior, attack
Erica Evans, Canisius, junior, midfield
Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida, senior, defense
Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame, senior, attack
Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland, senior, defense
Kyra Harney, Duke, junior, attack
Molly Hendrick, North Carolina, senior, attack
Olivia Hompe, Princeton, senior, attack
Gussie Johns, USC, junior, goalie
Kenzie Kent, Boston College, junior, attack
Emily Kenul, Johns Hopkins, junior, attack
Darby Kiernan, Colorado, junior, attack
Selena Lasota, Northwestern, junior, attack
Steph Lazo (St. Mary's), Penn State, senior, attack
Nicole Levy, Syracuse; sophomore, attack
Sarah Martin, Albany, senior, midfield
Bailey Mathis, Loyola, senior, defense
Marie McCool, North Carolina, junior, midfield
Michaela Michael, USC, senior, attack
Kaitlyn Montalbano, Towson, junior, midfield
Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook, senior, attack
Hannah Murphy, Massachusetts, senior, midfield
Kelsey Murray, Stanford, redshirt junior, attack
Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook, junior, attack
Casey Pearsall, Notre Dame, senior, midfield
Shayna Pirreca, Florida, junior, attack
Carly Reed, North Carolina, senior, midfield
Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida, sophomore, attack
Haley Schweizer, Johns Hopkins, senior, midfield
Maura Schwitter, Duke, senior, defense
Catie Smith, Cornell, senior, defense
Abby Smucker (C, Milton Wright), Penn State, senior, midfield
Paige Soenksen, Colorado, senior, goalie
Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge), Maryland, senior, midfield
Lydia Sutton, USC, junior, defense
Sammy Jo Tracy, North Carolina, senior, attack
Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook, senior, midfield
Haley Warden, James Madison, junior, midfield
Caylee Waters, North Carolina, senior, goalie
Megan Whittle (McDonogh), Maryland, junior, attack