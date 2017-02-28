Three Terps lead 13 with local ties on the women's Tewaaraton watch list

Maryland's Nadine Hadnagy, Zoe Stukenberg and Megan Whittle were among 13 players with local ties named to the initial women's lacrosse Tewaaraton Watch list announced Tuesday night.

Johns Hopkins had two players on the list, Emily Kenul and Haley Schweizer while Loyola's Bailey Mathis and Towson's Kaitlyn Montalbano were also nominated.

The list includes eight women who played high school lacrosse in the Baltimore area -- Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge), Whittle (McDonogh); Florida's Taylor Bresnahan (South River) and Sammie Burgess (McDonogh); Penn State's Madison Carter (South River), Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) and Abby Smucker (C. Milton Wright); and Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr).

Maryland has dominated the award in recent years, with Terps winning six of the past seven. Taylor Cummings (McDonogh) became the first three-time winner -- men's or women's -- last year. Katie Schwarzmann (Century) won in 2012 and 2013. Caitlyn (McFadden) Phipps won in 2010.

In 2001, Maryland's Jen Adams, now the Loyola Maryland coach, won the first Tewaaraton awarded.

The list will be cut to five finalists on May 11, and those five will be invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1 at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Players may be added to the list twice before it is whittled to 25 on April 27.

The final five on the women's side will all be first-time finalists after all were seniors last season.

Following is the list of initial nominees for the women's Tewaaraton Award:

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College, sophomore, attack

Kasey Behr, Virginia, junior, midfield

Maggie Bill, North Carolina, junior, midfield

Taylor Bresnahan (South River), Florida, senior, defense

Sammi Burgess (McDonogh), Florida, senior, attack

Madison Carter (South River), Penn State, sophomore, attack

Alex Condon, Penn, junior, midfield

Maddie Crutchfield, Duke, junior, midfield

Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr), Princeton, senior, goalie

Riley Donahue, Syracuse, junior, attack

Christina Esposito, Northwestern, redshirt senior, attack

Erica Evans, Canisius, junior, midfield

Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida, senior, defense

Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame, senior, attack

Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland, senior, defense

Kyra Harney, Duke, junior, attack

Molly Hendrick, North Carolina, senior, attack

Olivia Hompe, Princeton, senior, attack

Gussie Johns, USC, junior, goalie

Kenzie Kent, Boston College, junior, attack

Emily Kenul, Johns Hopkins, junior, attack

Darby Kiernan, Colorado, junior, attack

Selena Lasota, Northwestern, junior, attack

Steph Lazo (St. Mary's), Penn State, senior, attack

Nicole Levy, Syracuse; sophomore, attack

Sarah Martin, Albany, senior, midfield

Bailey Mathis, Loyola, senior, defense

Marie McCool, North Carolina, junior, midfield

Michaela Michael, USC, senior, attack

Kaitlyn Montalbano, Towson, junior, midfield

Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook, senior, attack

Hannah Murphy, Massachusetts, senior, midfield

Kelsey Murray, Stanford, redshirt junior, attack

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook, junior, attack

Casey Pearsall, Notre Dame, senior, midfield

Shayna Pirreca, Florida, junior, attack

Carly Reed, North Carolina, senior, midfield

Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida, sophomore, attack

Haley Schweizer, Johns Hopkins, senior, midfield

Maura Schwitter, Duke, senior, defense

Catie Smith, Cornell, senior, defense

Abby Smucker (C, Milton Wright), Penn State, senior, midfield

Paige Soenksen, Colorado, senior, goalie

Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge), Maryland, senior, midfield

Lydia Sutton, USC, junior, defense

Sammy Jo Tracy, North Carolina, senior, attack

Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook, senior, midfield

Haley Warden, James Madison, junior, midfield

Caylee Waters, North Carolina, senior, goalie

Megan Whittle (McDonogh), Maryland, junior, attack