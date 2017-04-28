Terps lead Tewaaraton women's nominees with four selections

Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg, Nadine Hadnagy, Megan Whittle and Megan Taylor have been included among 25 women's players nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, presented each year to the best player in college lacrosse, while four other players with local ties are also among the nominees.

The undefeated No. 1 Terps are the only team with four nominees. Maryland players have won the past five trophies -- including the past three by Taylor Cummings -- and six of the past seven.

Maryland's nominees include one player at each position.

Stukenberg, a senior and Marriotts Ridge graduate, is a midfielder who runs the entire field. She ranks third or better in every statistical category with 38 goals, 20 assists, 53 draw controls and 16 caused turnovers.

Hadnagy, a senior defender, leads a unit that allows nine goals per game, ranking in the nation's top 15 stingiest defenses. She has the most caused turnovers on the team, 23.

Whittle, a junior attacker and McDonogh graduate, leads the Terps in scoring with 54 goals and 64 points. She has been the Terps scoring leader all three years and has 197 career goals.

Taylor, a sophomore and Glenelg graduate, has consistently ranked among the top three and now leads Division I in save percentage, .555. She allows just 8.93 goals per game.

The Terps were the only Maryland team to have a player among the Top 25.

However, four other nominees played high school lacrosse in the Baltimore area: Florida's Sammi Burgess (McDonogh), Penn State's Madison Carter (South River) and Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) and Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr).

Five finalists will be selected on May 11 and will be invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1 at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Cummings winning the past three years, three other Terps have won -- Century graduate Katie Schwarzmann (2012, 2013), Notre Dame Prep graduate Caitlyn (McFadden) Phipps (2010) and Loyola Maryland coach Jen Adams (2001). UMBC coach Amy (Appelt) Slade won at Virginia in 2004 and Maryvale graduate Katie (Chrest) Erbe won at Duke in 2005.

The following is the complete list of 2017 nominees:

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College - Soph., Attack

Sammi Burgess, Florida - Sr., Attack

Madison Carter, Penn State - Soph., Attack

Alex Condon, Penn - Jr., Midfield

Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton - Sr., Goalie

Riley Donahue, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Erica Evans, Canisius - Jr., Midfield

Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida - Sr., Defense

Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack

Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland - Sr., Defense

Molly Hendrick, North Carolina - Sr., Attack

Olivia Hompe, Princeton - Sr., Attack

Darby Kiernan, Colorado - Jr., Attack

Steph Lazo, Penn State - Sr., Attack

Sarah Martin, Albany - Sr., Midfield

Marie McCool, North Carolina - Jr., Midfield

Michaela Michael, USC - Sr., Attack

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack

Catie Smith, Cornell - Sr., Defense

Paige Soenksen, Colorado - Sr., Goalie

Mollie Stevens, Florida - Sr., Attack

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Megan Taylor, Maryland - Soph., Goalie

Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield

Megan Whittle, Maryland - Jr., Attack