Terps lead Tewaaraton women's nominees with four selections

Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg, Nadine Hadnagy, Megan Whittle and Megan Taylor have been included among 25 women's players nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, presented each year to the best player in college lacrosse, while four other players with local ties are also among the nominees.
The undefeated No. 1 Terps are the only team with four nominees. Maryland players have won the past five trophies -- including the past three by Taylor Cummings -- and six of the past seven.
Maryland's nominees include one player at each position.
Stukenberg, a senior and Marriotts Ridge graduate, is a midfielder who runs the entire field. She ranks third or better in every statistical category with 38 goals, 20 assists, 53 draw controls and 16 caused turnovers.
Hadnagy, a senior defender, leads a unit that allows nine goals per game, ranking in the nation's top 15 stingiest defenses. She has the most caused turnovers on the team, 23.
Whittle, a junior attacker and McDonogh graduate, leads the Terps in scoring with 54 goals and 64 points. She has been the Terps scoring leader all three years and has 197 career goals.
Taylor, a sophomore and Glenelg graduate, has consistently ranked among the top three and now leads Division I in save percentage, .555. She allows just 8.93 goals per game.
The Terps were the only Maryland team to have a player among the Top 25.
However, four other nominees played high school lacrosse in the Baltimore area: Florida's Sammi Burgess (McDonogh), Penn State's Madison Carter (South River) and Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) and Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr).
Five finalists will be selected on May 11 and will be invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1 at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
In addition to Cummings winning the past three years, three other Terps have won -- Century graduate Katie Schwarzmann (2012, 2013), Notre Dame Prep graduate Caitlyn (McFadden) Phipps (2010) and Loyola Maryland coach Jen Adams (2001). UMBC coach Amy (Appelt) Slade won at Virginia in 2004 and Maryvale graduate Katie (Chrest) Erbe won at Duke in 2005.
The following is the complete list of 2017 nominees:
Sam Apuzzo, Boston College - Soph., Attack
Sammi Burgess, Florida - Sr., Attack
Madison Carter, Penn State - Soph., Attack
Alex Condon, Penn - Jr., Midfield
Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton - Sr., Goalie
Riley Donahue, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Erica Evans, Canisius - Jr., Midfield
Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida - Sr., Defense
Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack
Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland - Sr., Defense
Molly Hendrick, North Carolina - Sr., Attack
Olivia Hompe, Princeton - Sr., Attack
Darby Kiernan, Colorado - Jr., Attack
Steph Lazo, Penn State - Sr., Attack
Sarah Martin, Albany - Sr., Midfield
Marie McCool, North Carolina - Jr., Midfield
Michaela Michael, USC - Sr., Attack
Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack
Catie Smith, Cornell - Sr., Defense
Paige Soenksen, Colorado - Sr., Goalie
Mollie Stevens, Florida - Sr., Attack
Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Megan Taylor, Maryland - Soph., Goalie
Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield
Megan Whittle, Maryland - Jr., Attack