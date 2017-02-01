Strength of schedule for the seven area Division I men's lacrosse teams

Maryland might rank second to Johns Hopkins in number of opponents on the 2017 schedule that qualified for last year’s NCAA tournament, but the Terps still lead the seven area programs in strength of schedule (SOS).

Based on its 2017 schedule, Maryland has the toughest path to the postseason. The Terps, who reached last year’s title game before losing to North Carolina in overtime, will meet 14 opponents – including five that advanced to the NCAA tournament – in the regular season that combined for a 126-74 record in 2016.

The Blue Jays will tangle with six teams that earned berths in the playoff bracket. But their overall SOS is just a shade weaker than Maryland’s at .608.

Here are the numbers for all seven area Division I programs.

Team; SOS; Opponents’ record; tournament opponents