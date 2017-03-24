Stevenson, Salisbury men's lacrosse looking for new date to resume rivalry

The 21st chapter of the rivalry between Stevenson and Salisbury will not take place as scheduled on Thursday at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury, but both coaches said Friday morning that they are committed to trying to find another date for the game.

Although the websites for both schools list the game as “cancelled,” the Mustangs’ Paul Cantabene and the Sea Gulls’ Jim Berkman said they are working to reschedule the game.

“We’re looking for a common date,” Cantabene said. “We’re just working it out, and in the end, I hope it will work out.”

Added Berkman: “We’re definitely going to try to find another date if we can work it out.”

The game was originally scheduled for March 14, but a projected forecast of eight to 12 inches of snow for the Baltimore area convinced both sides to shift the game to March 30.

Both teams were scheduled to play on March 29, but Stevenson’s game against Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opponent Lebanon Valley was moved to March 28.

Berkman declined to say whether the extra day of rest for the No. 8 Mustangs (3-3) prompted the latest postponement. Instead, he pointed out that No. 1 Salisbury (8-0) is scheduled to meet Capital Athletic Conference rival Southern Virginia on Saturday, No. 18 Roanoke on Sunday, CAC opponent Wesley on Wednesday, and league rival St. Mary’s on April 1.

“We’re in the midst of the pretty heavy part of our season,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be played. It just wasn’t meant to be at this point. I hope we can make it happen in the future.”

Rescheduling it won't be easy. The Sea Gulls will play four games in the first two weeks of April before participating in their conference tournament from April 19-29. Stevenson will play eight games between April 4-29 before competing in its league postseason from May 1-6.

Nonetheless, the coaches stressed they plan to work together to find an open date that accommodates both sides.

“It all depends on what the two coaches want to do,” Cantabene said. “We’re committed to making it happen, and I think they are. We’ll make it work.”

Said Berkman: “I hope to make it happen. It’s always been a great game to play.”