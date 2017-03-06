Stevenson men's lacrosse takes 'some real positive steps' in rebounding from season-opening loss

Last year, Stevenson followed up a disappointing loss at the Rochester Institute of Technology with an even more frustrating setback to Western New England at home. So coach Paul Cantabene was naturally curious to see how his current squad would respond to a 16-13 loss to No. 2 RIT in the season opener on Feb. 25.

Cantabene got what he was looking for after the No. 11 Mustangs upended No. 6 Gettysburg, 11-6, on Saturday. Not only was the win a quality one, but it occurred on the road and gave Cantabene a glimpse of his team’s fortitude.

“I think the most important thing about that was you get to see what your team’s mentality is,” he said Monday morning. “Are they going to pack it up or are they going to try to take the next step? They took some steps, some real positive steps. That was the best part about getting a good win over the No. 6 team in the country.

"We played well and won going away really. We thought we could have won by more if their goalie [junior Tim Brady, who posted 13 saves] didn’t have an unbelievable game. I thought their goalie was great and was a big reason why the game was so close at times.”

Cantabene said he never got the sense that the players were reliving memories of that loss to the Tigers in their heads during last week’s series of practices.

“I think they were confident,” he said. “I thought we had a really good week of practice with guys doing a really good job of working hard. They were confident and in a good mood. I didn’t think the RIT loss was bearing too hard on them. I think they were looking forward to getting going again and playing.”

Stevenson got four three-point efforts from senior attackman Wade Korvin (three goals), junior midfielder Kyle Karsian (two goals and one assist), sophomore attackman J.T. Thelen (two goals and one assist), and senior midfielder Kyle D’Onofrio (one goal and two assists). But Cantabene was especially pleased by a defensive effort that held the Bullets to a season low in goals despite the absence of senior defenseman Tom Brown.

“It was great to see us come back and play a complete game, especially defensively the way that we did and not playing with Tom Brown, one of our starting defensemen who is out with pneumonia,” Cantabene said. “I thought we really played well, especially in the second half. That was our best half of the year obviously. I thought we did a good job of putting pressure on them, and we played much better offensively, and we really started to use our athletic ability and our size, and that really made a big difference.”