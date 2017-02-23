Stevenson men's lacrosse tabs Ross Dinan as starting goalie vs. RIT on Saturday

No. 10 Stevenson will open its season Saturday at No. 2 Rochester Institute of Technology with a few new faces, and none might be more important than the one set to start at goalkeeper.

Senior Ross Dinan will man the net for the Mustangs against the Tigers (1-0), Stevenson coach Paul Cantabene said Wednesday. The race between the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Dinan and 6-1, 155-pound freshman T.J. Ellis was tight, but in the end, Dinan’s stability in the cage won him the job to replace redshirt freshman Garrett Egnaczyk, who finished last season as the starting goalie with a 7.56 goals-against average and a .536 save percentage in 10 starts but transferred to South Carolina.

“He’s been real steady,” Cantabene said of Dinan. “I think he’s gotten better and better each year that he’s been here. So he’s really broken out in his senior year here. He’s played very steady, he’s good in the clearing game, he’s a very good leader, and he’s making all the saves that he should make and a few that he shouldn’t. That’s all we can ask from a goalie. So we just need that consistency, which I think he is giving us right now.”

Dinan, who played at Essex Community College, now gets the unenviable assignment of trying to limit a RIT offense that ranked second in 2017 with 17.2 goals per game and scored 15, 17, and 18 goals in each of the last three meetings with the Mustangs.

Dinan made just three appearances a year ago.

But Cantabene said Dinan has embraced the opportunity.

“I think he’s ready for the challenge, and we’re moving forward,” Cantabene said. “RIT last week started a senior goalie [Jon Berg] who hadn’t played a lot until their first game. He had only played in seven previous games [in 2016] before that. So I don’t think there’s any difference between him and the RIT goalie, and I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Cantabene pointed out that Dinan will be able to depend on a defense populated by veterans such as junior defenseman Dom DeFazio, junior long-stick midfielder Lito Flanagan, and senior short-stick defensive midfielders Jacob Brown and Parrish Young.

“A lot of those guys have played a lot of lacrosse for us, and I think that’s going to help a lot,” he said. “I think we’re very much improved at the D-middie position with Jake Brown being in there and with Parrish Young going there. There are a lot of big, physical guys that communicate really well, and I think that will help.”