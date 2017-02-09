Stevenson lacrosse coach Paul Cantabene said players have a better attitude than last year

Stevenson went 15-5 last spring, but that record was marred by a loss to Cabrini in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament that marked the program’s earliest exit from the postseason.

The upcoming season presents the 2017 version of the Mustangs with an opportunity to make amends for that ending, and coach Paul Cantabene said he has already noticed a change in the current team compared to last year’s squad.

“I just think that last year’s attitude, even though it wasn’t bad, it wasn’t kind of the right attitude,” he said. “I think these guys are all in it for the team aspect, and I think they understand how hard it is. They understand the hard work and how hard it is to stay successful and that being 15-5 last year is not the standard we have set here at Stevenson. I think they understand that everything’s going to be hard and that nothing is going to be given to them and that they have to start getting back to more of that blue-collar, chip-on-your-shoulder type attitude that is much more evident this fall than it was last year.”

Cantabene said he didn’t question previous teams’ drive and called last spring “a blip.” But he said the current players must return to the roots that helped the school capture the national championship in 2013.

“I just want them to remember who we were and how we built our program,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. We built our program from being tough-nosed kids who go out and aren’t afraid of anybody and play hard no matter what the score is, and that’s what we’ve got to get back to. Not that we’ve lost it, but I just didn’t think it was as evident last year as it has been in the past. So we’ve just got to get back to playing that way. We haven’t been a 20-year powerhouse. We’ve only been good in lacrosse for 10 years. So now we have to continue to stay on that and not rest on the laurels of the past. Each team is different, and these guys are going to have a great year and add to that legacy.”

Although Stevenson has not made an appearance in the NCAA tournament semifinals since that run to the title, Cantabene said the program’s objective remains the unchanged.

“We want to definitely go and win that national championship, and I think our guys are eager to do that,” he said. “But I think our guys want to get better at the same time. They want to have a little better season, they want to get better in all areas, and I think our strength is better this year, our speed is better this year. I think that complacency when you have as much success as we have might have set in just a tad, but I don’t think that’s there anymore. I think the guys are just doing a great job of working, and the physicality and toughness of our practices so far have really shown that.”