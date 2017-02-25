Starting midfield for Salisbury men's lacrosse is still developing chemistry, producing points

Four of Salisbury’s top six midfielders graduated from last year’s squad that captured the program’s 11th NCAA Division III championship. So it’s not shocking to coach Jim Berkman that the first line of senior Brendan Bromwell, junior Garrett Reynolds (Archbishop Curley), and sophomore Corey Gwin is in the middle of trying to find a rhythm.

“We’ve just got a little work to do at the midfield,” he said Friday. “We’re young at the midfield, and we’ve got a lot of new guys playing. So it takes time to figure it out. We knew that going into the season.”

Reynolds ranks fourth in points with seven, and Bromwell and Gwin are tied for fifth with five points each. The trio combined for two goals and two assists in a 9-8 decision against Lynchburg on Feb. 11 and three goals and one assist in a 9-7 win against Montclair State a week ago, but they are still developing their cohesion, according to Berkman.

“They’re learning to play together,” he said. “You’ve got Bromwell who has been on the first line, and you’ve got a kid [Gwin] who was on the third line last year and who has had a couple big goals in each game and who is in the limelight for the first time as a sophomore. You have Garrett who is stepping up from the second line to the first line and is playing a whole lot more than he’s used to. They’ve got to be consistently good over a period of time. It’s a little bit of growing period. They show signs of brilliance, but they’re a little lacking in consistency.”

A drop-off from the first midfield of Thomas Cirillo (54 goals and 32 assists in 2016), James Burton (33 G, 51 A), and Bromwell (25 G, 15 A) is not unexpected. But the current threesome is capable of matching last year’s group as witnessed by Berkman during Monday’s practice.

“In Monday’s practice, I would have taken them over last year’s first midfield line,” he said. “That’s how good they were on Monday. On Monday, they were unbelievable. They can all shoot the ball. All three of them have cannons. So there is a lot of potential there. The biggest thing is just being consistently consistent.”