St. Mary's lacrosse coach Jason Childs much more comfortable entering second season

After a 2016 season in which St. Mary’s underwhelmed en route to sitting out of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in school history, Jason Childs said he is not considering making drastic alterations. The second-year coach thinks the groundwork for change was laid last spring as he and the players began to trust each other.

“I’m finally comfortable,” Childs said. “Last year when we had spoken at this point, we had a fall ball that was abbreviated and just me out there with no assistant coach or anything. So it’s just more about comfortability and knowing now what I truly have and what we’re working with this year.”

Childs figured connecting with the players who had been recruited by his predecessor, Chris Hasbrouck, would take some time. But the process was slower than he had anticipated.

“I just feel like those guys didn’t really know how much I cared for them until they saw how much I cared for them," Childs said. "I think kids are that way, where you have to show them how much you care. You can’t just tell them. So I think they had to go through a whole year with me and watch me work and see me being absolutely crushed when we lost games and trying to search and find ways to win games and just do while I was caring for them. I think once they saw that, I think there was more of a, ‘OK, this guy really does care for us and does love us and wants us to be better.’”

So does this current group of Seahawks feel like his team? Childs said he felt that way once he agreed to become the head coach in August 2015.

“I had a lot of people telling me last year, ‘Well, they’re not all your guys.’ I would always say, ‘Yes, they are. They’re all my guys the second I walked into this office,’” he said. “So I guess that’s where more of that comfortability comes in. I don’t feel like I’m walking in somebody else’s shadow or casting a shadow on somebody else. I think that has been really, really good because now everyone is feeling like, ‘OK, this is kind of why he’s saying that.’”