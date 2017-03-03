St. Mary's graduate Jack Andrews looking to 'keep the ball rolling' for UMBC men's lacrosse

Saturday’s 15-4 thrashing of Mercer at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville featured four Retrievers who recorded multiple points, and one of those players was sophomore attackman Jack Andrews, who posted three goals and an assist.

The offensive display was a welcome respite for the Arnold resident and St. Mary’s graduate, who had accumulated only one goal and three assists in the team’s first three games. Andrews joked that he missed fellow attackman Nate Lewnes, who scored 43 goals and drew a certain amount of attention from opposing defenses a year ago before graduating.

“It definitely was easier last year when we had Nate Lewnes,” Andrews said. “But the first three games, I would say I got off to a slow start. We’re still looking forward to the future. Against Mercer, we showed what we could do. Hopefully, we can keep the ball rolling.”

If Andrews was frustrated by the lethargic beginning to his 2017 campaign, it has not bubbled to the surface in his interactions with coach Ryan Moran.

“It’s tough to tell in practice – he’s probably a very good poker player – because he’s never down on himself even if he’s in a little slump at practice,” Moran said. “He could be scoring at will, and he has the same demeanor. So I think that’s a great strength.”

With 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists as a freshman last spring, Andrews returned as the team’s second-leading scorer trailing only senior attackman Max Maxwell (45 points on 15 goals and 30 assists). Andrews, who also has the second-most starts on offense behind Maxwell, has been viewed as one of the leaders Moran is leaning on to help the Retrievers (1-3) transition to an offensive system similar to the ones he ran at Loyola Maryland and Maryland.

Andrews understands the weight of the expectations on him.

“Just being a freshman, I had no experience at the college level,” he said. “This year, I’ve got one year of experience under my belt. I’m still learning a lot from the older guys, but I think I have a little more leadership out on the field.”

Moran said the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Andrews uses his speed to complement Maxwell’s vision and passing ability. The objective now is to grow Andrews into a dual-handed player who can be threat anywhere on the field.

“I think he’s developing into more of a two-handed player,” Moran said. “Obviously, he has a very strong left hand, but that was something we talked about in the fall and the preseason. He’s definitely been a guy who has proven that he can use his right hand more, and he’s developed that area of his game.”