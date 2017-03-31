Spencer Smith to make second consecutive start on attack for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse

There will be a (somewhat) new but familiar face in Mount St. Mary’s starting attack in Saturday’s home game against Northeast Conference foe Sacred Heart.

Senior Spencer Smith is expected to make his second consecutive start for the Mountaineers (3-5 overall and 1-1 in the league), joining sophomore Chris DiPretoro and senior Bubba Johnson. Smith, who had one goal and two assists in Tuesday’s 14-8 victory at VMI, played well enough to convince coach Tom Gravante to go with him over freshman Brenden McCarthy against the Pioneers (5-3, 1-1).

“He did the job against Robert Morris and helped the team and earned his job against VMI,” Gravante said. “We’re going to go with him against Sacred Heart this weekend, and Brenden McCarthy is going to have to come off the bench and serve the team well.”

McCarthy, who has played in eight games including six starts, is tied for second on the team in assists with six and ranked fourth in goals with seven. He was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week after posting two goals and three assists in an 18-7 rout at Bellarmine on March 11.

But since that game, McCarthy has had only one assist, and Gravante said the first-year player needs to regain his footing.

“Brenden’s still learning the game at the D-I level,” Gravante said. “He doesn’t move his feet as well as he needs to. … We’ve been on Brenden in practice to get more on-point. They know where they stand with me in terms of making mistakes that we’ve already addressed. If you repeat those mistakes and hurt the team, we’re going to have to sit you until you get reorganized. Brenden will have an opportunity to play coming off the bench.”

Smith has started in six games in each of his first three years. Although he did not total a point in Saturday’s 11-10 overtime loss at Robert Morris, Smith has worked long enough with DiPretoro and Johnson to have built a solid cohesion with them.

“He just brought more energy into the game against Robert Morris,” Gravante said. “… Spencer brought just more chemistry in terms of ball movement and the ball not dying in his stick. That sometimes is all you need to bring chemistry to an offense.”