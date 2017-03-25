Sophomore Zachary Kooser has blossomed into assists leader for Hood men's lacrosse

Hood coach Brad Barber has tried not to be too surprised by what he has seen during his team’s best start in program history. But even he acknowledged that he has been impressed by the growth demonstrated by Zachary Kooser.

During the Blazers’ 6-2 start, the sophomore attackman is tied for fifth in Division III in assists with 25 and tied for seventh in assists per game with 3.1.

“Zack Kooser, I’ve got to give him credit,” Barber said Friday. “He’s worked his butt off, and that’s something we haven’t had as far as someone that can produce like he’s producing.”

Kooser, a Glen Burnie resident and Archbishop Spalding graduate, appeared in all 12 games as a rookie and made four starts, ranking sixth on the Blazers with 14 points on six goals and eight assists. The numbers might have been small, but Barber said the coaches preached patience with Kooser.

“It was just a matter of time once he settled in and got that comfort level,” he said. “Freshman year for a lot of kids is a big adjustment. No matter how well you played on the high school level, you’ve still got to find your way, and he was splitting time last year. Right now, he has assumed a starting role out at X for us. He’s done a great job in his growth here at Hood, and I couldn’t be happier with his progression.”

Kooser has already smashed the school’s single-season record for assists (16) set by attackman Dominique Shorter (Lansdowne) in 2010 and needs just 10 more points to eclipse sophomore midfielder Grayson Zubradt’s single-season mark of 40 established a year ago.

Barber credits Kooser’s success to a strong work ethic.

“He’s one of the kids that comes in, and we see him time and time again after practice working hard and working on his craft,” he said. “He came here in better shape. He’s a kid who was really dialed in at the beginning of this year, and I think it’s really paying off. Being a freshman, you’ve got to take the time to understand the system. So I think that’s been part of it for him. Last year, he was trying to find his way and really fill in, and he’s assumed more of a starter role this year.”