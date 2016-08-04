Shootout for Soldiers founder Tyler Steinhardt (Boys' Latin) thankful for support after fire destroyed RV

In about 60 seconds Tuesday, a roadside fire engulfed the RV carrying Shootout for Soldiers founder Tyler Steinhardt and four staffers from Colorado to California. Nearly as swiftly, the lacrosse community has responded to help the organizers of the 24-hour lacrosse event that has raised nearly $400,000 at seven stops this summer.

By Thursday afternoon, family members, friends and even strangers have donated more than $35,000 toward the $40,000 goal listed on the organization’s fundraising website. The money already covers Shootout for Soldiers’ event in California this weekend with additional funds to be diverted to groups like Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Semper Fi Fund.

Steinhardt, a Boys’ Latin graduate who founded Shootout for Soldiers in 2012 to raise awareness for veterans returning from overseas duty and engage the public in helping veterans, was touched by the display of generosity.

“It’s been incredibly humbling to receive support from people all over the country,” Steinhardt said via phone from Los Angeles as he and his staff prepare for the organization’s final stop in Dana Point, Calif., on Saturday and Sunday. “There are friends and family who have donated, but there have also been folks we don’t even know who read the story and wanted to give to us and support our trip. It’s been pretty special to see.”

Steinhardt said he and his colleagues smelled gas while they were navigating mountains in Utah about 130 miles from Salt Lake City. A spark caught the engine and ignited a fire that destroyed the RV and clothes, laptops and recording equipment inside the vehicle. A trailer carrying jerseys and other gear for the Shootout for Soldiers event was spared.

“One of the police officers who responded to the incident first could only watch as it happened,” Steinhardt said. “The speed of the fire was the most incredible aspect. The police officer looked at it and said, ‘You guys are lucky,’ and we feel that way. We all lost stuff in the RV that was pretty special to us, but they’re replaceable. We’re all lucky that we got out OK.”

Since the incident, Steinhardt and his staffers have relied on the generosity of friends and acquaintances who have offered free lodging and clothes. Steinhardt, who said he won’t have any reservations about buying another RV, said he never considered ending the summer campaign after the fire and abandoning their last stop in California.

“There wasn’t even a question about whether we were going to go home,” he said. “… We were talking right away about the event after the fire because that’s what matters to us. Obviously, the stuff in the RV meant a lot, but this was a pretty incredible experience in terms of relearning and realizing how lucky we are to have such supportive friends and family, and the lacrosse community has been absolutely fantastic. People have been doing fundraisers for us, buying stuff off the website. It’s been incredible. My email inbox was flooded with people trying to give us support to putting us up in California to giving us clothes. I’m incredibly grateful. This was a pretty tough experience, but it turned out to be quite the positive experience in the end.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun